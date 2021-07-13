Cancel
Maine State

Popular Takeout Restaurant Figgy’s In Portland, Maine To Close Permanently

By Joey
Posted by 
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've spent any time in Portland over the past several weeks, you know that tourism is back. The streets are filled with people, shops are bustling, and the restaurants have seen customers return in full force. Rarely do you see any restaurant in Portland close during the booming summer months but "when it's time, it's time" and it's time for the popular takeout destination Figgy's to close permanently.

Related
RestaurantsPosted by
103.7 The Peak

The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire

If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef and it's probably three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Portland, Maine Man Thinks It’s Unneighborly to Own a Fire Pit

A recent letter sent to the Portland Press Herald by Portland resident, Roger Smith is getting a lot of attention for his complaint about fire pits. , he states that on one of the recent cooler nights he opened the windows to air out the house. The fresh air wafting through the living space didn't last long though as a neighbor was using a fire pit and was consumed by allergy triggering wood smoke that he refers to as a "health hazard".
Cell PhonesPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Maine Man’s Ad Selling Vintage Hamburger Phone Is A Must See

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, in the days when we all had corded home phones, there was a strange fad. People owned phones that were shaped like other things. There were phones shaped like cats, phones shaped like like Mickey Mouse, like lips (yes, bright red lips), like footballs, and countless other objects that have nothing to do with phones.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Chipotle And Jersey Mike’s To Open New Locations In Saco, Maine

For nearly a year, residents of Saco and Biddeford have been teased with the notion of a new Chipotle location arriving along Route 1. When Krispy Kreme went out of business, social media was abuzz that Chipotle would be moving into the vacated space. Instead, that space is becoming a Chase Bank. But fear not Chipotle lovers, there is a new location headed to Saco and it appears to be coming with a friend.
LifestylePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Sugarloaf Announces Some Big Plans That Skiers Will Love

Do you ride sketchy little wooden boards down a hill for fun?. I personally don't fully understand skiing. I'm generally a giant 'fraidy-cat, so the idea of hurtling myself down the side of a mountain at light speed doesn't sound as appealing. On the other hand, we live in Maine and there's not a whole lot else to do in the winter. Truly, ice fishing is about as dangerous as I like to get in the winter.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A British-Style Red Telephone Booth Is Randomly Sitting In An Edgecomb, Maine Field

Roadside attractions are nothing new in a state where people tend to travel a lot. Maine is no exception, with strange sights and finds along several of Maine's key routes. Whether its a retaining wall of handmade bird houses, or the world's largest telephone, or the 1980's poster of Tom Selleck that hands inside a shed, there's a little something for everyone. Most of those roadside attractions have explanations but one that continues to be notable without much reason is the very random bright red British-style telephone booth that sits in a field in Edgecomb, Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
Old Orchard Beach, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Watch What Summer at Old Orchard Beach, Maine Looked Like in the 1960’s

Summer is certainly flying by! Have you and your family made your annual pilgrimage to OOB yet? Old Orchard Beach has a population of about 9000 that swells to over 75,000 during the summer. And if you didn't get your OOB arcade-beach-bars-shopping-eating-pier fries-pizza-swimming-sunbathing-bumper car-palace-playland vibe on last summer because of the pandemic, then let's go in 2021!
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

5 Things All 21-Year-Olds Must Know Before Taking on Portland Old Port

First off, Happy Birthday! Turning 21 is a huge milestone. Personally, my 21st landed on Easter so that was a bit of a buzzkill. And maybe you've been 21 for a year but COVID happened. Or you've been of drinking age for a few years and you've just now decided to venture to The Old Port. Here's some advice for you to take on The Old Port and not have The Old Port take you.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

No, There Isn’t A New Starbucks Location Opening On Congress Street In Portland, Maine

Over the past few days, there's been some buzz on social media over the potential of another Starbucks location opening on Congress Street in Portland. Starbucks already operates out of two prime locations, along Commercial Street near the waterfront and at 594 Congress Street near the Portland Museum of Art. In a city with as much hustle and bustle as Portland, coffee is always in high demand but could the Old Port really carry THREE Starbucks locations?

