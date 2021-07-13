Popular Takeout Restaurant Figgy’s In Portland, Maine To Close Permanently
If you've spent any time in Portland over the past several weeks, you know that tourism is back. The streets are filled with people, shops are bustling, and the restaurants have seen customers return in full force. Rarely do you see any restaurant in Portland close during the booming summer months but "when it's time, it's time" and it's time for the popular takeout destination Figgy's to close permanently.1037thepeak.com
