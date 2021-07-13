People on the Move
Dan Richards joins Burns & McDonnell as a project manager in the mining group. He brings with him 15 years of experience from a leading global mining company. He has worked at Tier 1 mines in the U.S. and Central America, serving as superintendent of tailings storage construction, leading mine expansion feasibility studies and managing capital projects with budgets exceeding $100 million. In his new role, he focuses on project and program management for mining clients of Burns & McDonnell.www.bizjournals.com
