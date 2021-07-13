Leslie Germaine
Smartegies, LLC welcomes Leslie Germaine as Vice President of Content. In her role, she will facilitate strategic content development for both digital and traditional marketing channels for Smartegies’ clients in the AEC industry. Leslie joins Smartegies with over 25 years of marketing experience working with major firms such as Turner Construction and Winter Construction, as well as experience in public relations working for several major public relations firms in Atlanta.www.bizjournals.com
