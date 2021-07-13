School of Education Earns Accreditation Milestone

The Rockhurst University School of Education got a report card of its own in May. And it’s one they’re going to want to hang up on the fridge. The school’s teacher certification programs earned accreditation with the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), the result of a process close to two years in the making and involving the effort of University faculty, staff, students, K-12 partners, and input from alumni teachers. CAEP is a national organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. The accreditation will last for seven years.