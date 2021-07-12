Senior center to host Summer's End Luau

Join us for our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. This event has limited seating, and is offered for FREE due to a generous donation from the Ahern School Parent Advisory Council. The menu will include pasta salad, pineapple mango salad and Hawaiian Roll. Please choose one of the following entrees when you sign up: Shrimp Skewer, Pulled Pork or Teriyaki Salmon. Due to the limited seating, you must sign up in advance.