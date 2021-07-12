Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foxborough, MA

Senior center to host Summer's End Luau

By Sports
Sun Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. This event has limited seating, and is offered for FREE due to a generous donation from the Ahern School Parent Advisory Council. The menu will include pasta salad, pineapple mango salad and Hawaiian Roll. Please choose one of the following entrees when you sign up: Shrimp Skewer, Pulled Pork or Teriyaki Salmon. Due to the limited seating, you must sign up in advance.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Foxborough, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Q A#Pulled Pork#Tavern#Hawaiian Roll#Veteran Services#Neck Shoulder Training#26 Sept 2#Bbq#Vango Discovery Club#Iphone#Yankee Candle#Baked New England Scrod#Yankee Candle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy