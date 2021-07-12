Nick Mira Puts His Touch on the Beats for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class Cyphers

Snoop Dogg plays JoshfromYNC’s Music on his show GGN Network you can find the song on youtube on Snoopdoggtv which is Snoop Dogg’s Official youtube page with his interview with Dizzy Wright . The song starts playing at 820 into the interview check it out. Joshua Heatherington also known as JoshfromYNC is a hip hop artist from Wheeling West Virginia. He is 27 years old and was Born on September 22, 1993. He has not only made an impact in his small area of Wheeling West Virginia but he has also traveled all over the world winning back to back showcases. He has been touring with a lot of celebrity artists and creating an international buzz that has worked his way up creating attention. Josh has been collabing with industry level artists, such as Yo Gotti, Jimmy Wopo, Mike Jones, Frenchie from Brick Squad, Chingy, Dj Unk, Dizzy Wright and more. Josh has a music video on BET and MTV with Mike Jones, called I’m bout it.