Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nick Mira Puts His Touch on the Beats for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class Cyphers

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia-bred producer and Internet Money creative speaks on being the musical curator for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “When I first heard about [myself and Internet Money being selected as the musical...

powerboise.com

Comments / 0

105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
179
Followers
975
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Milli
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Nick Mira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyphers#Xxl#The Beat#Xxl Magazine#Xxl Freshman#Lemonade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
107 JAMZ

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class

Time flies. Just five years ago, XXL debuted the 2016 Freshman Class with 10 of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. Brooklyn's own Desiigner, Harlem native Dave East, two Floridians in Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Dicky from a nearby suburb in Cheltenham Township, Pa., Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty, the 10th spot winner, and 21 Savage, Chicago drill rapper-turned-wordsmith G Herbo, and California's Anderson .Paak were all included, hailing from all over the map. Bringing them altogether led to some legendary cyphers and individual freestyles, along with early face time for a few names who would become big-time players in the game. In the years since the cover dropped, these artists have released hit songs, No. 1 albums and plenty of guest verses. Today, XXL highlight the best songs from the 2016 Freshman Class throughout their respective careers. Since each of these artists have stacked catalogs, two of their best tracks are showcased.
MusicComplex

Vince Staples Planned to Make a Project With Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt Before Linking With Kenny Beats

Vince Staples’ new self-titled album was entirely produced by Kenny Beats, but he almost went in a different direction for his latest. In a clip for his upcoming appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Ebro Show, the Long Beach rapper co-hosted a two-hour special and provided some context behind how the album came together. He wasn’t set to make a project with Kenny Beats, who also extensively worked on Vince’s 2018 release FM!, since he was looking do a collaborative project with both the Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, Skepta and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by new releases from Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta, who dropped the full-length efforts Happier Than Ever, The House Is Burning and the EP All In, respectively. Also joining this selection is Logic, who returns from retirement with Bobby Tarantino III, plus Pink Siifu, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Yaw Tog, Mount Kimbie, DUCKWRTH and Fred again…
Wheeling, WVthisis50.com

JoshfromYNC Gets BIG recognition for his music from Godfather of Rap Snoop Dogg Wheeling West Virginia is on the map for rap music

Snoop Dogg plays JoshfromYNC’s Music on his show GGN Network you can find the song on youtube on Snoopdoggtv which is Snoop Dogg’s Official youtube page with his interview with Dizzy Wright . The song starts playing at 820 into the interview check it out. Joshua Heatherington also known as JoshfromYNC is a hip hop artist from Wheeling West Virginia. He is 27 years old and was Born on September 22, 1993. He has not only made an impact in his small area of Wheeling West Virginia but he has also traveled all over the world winning back to back showcases. He has been touring with a lot of celebrity artists and creating an international buzz that has worked his way up creating attention. Josh has been collabing with industry level artists, such as Yo Gotti, Jimmy Wopo, Mike Jones, Frenchie from Brick Squad, Chingy, Dj Unk, Dizzy Wright and more. Josh has a music video on BET and MTV with Mike Jones, called I’m bout it.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Coi Leray Responds To Backlash From Her XXL Freshman Freestyle

Coi Leray has been under fire since the release of her XXL Freshman Cypher alongside DDG, Lakeyah, and Morray. The “No More Parties” rapper delivered a lackluster freestyle and even proceeded to twerk as an alternative. Social media didn’t take kindly to her showing, which prompted multiple responses from Leray. “Bro coileray couldn’t rhyme anymore in her freestyle n started twerking,” a now-viral tweet read. “Nah coi leray imma need you to hire a freestyle coach and a ghost writer,” another tweet read.
Musicthis song is sick

ScHoolboy Q & Isaiah Rashad Deliver Must Hear New Track “Runnin'”

Two of Top Dawg Entertainment‘s most coveted rappers have dropped a brand new song together. ScHoolboy Q has been enlisted by Isaiah Rashad on his new single “Runnin’.” This release comes as a bit of a surprise, since it was not listed on the tracklist for Rashad’s upcoming album, The House Is Burning. It is, however, a fan favorite, and both Q and Zay decided to finish it up and drop it they day before the album comes out.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Sean Kingston Enlists Travis Barker For Pop Punk-Inspired Track "Love Is Wonderful"

Sean Kingston started out his career with the smash hit "Beautiful Girls" as well as various other pop hits. Over the years, Kingston has continued to make music and his dedicated fanbase has remained with him throughout the journey. Now, Kingston is looking to change up his style a bit, as he has enlisted Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for his latest song called "Love Is Wonderful."
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy