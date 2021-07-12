Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 So Far

By Kemet High
Posted by 
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year 2020 in music felt like a drag. Aside from a number of brave acts who dropped new music last year, many rappers and singers were sitting on hard drives full of new songs and albums, waiting for the COVID-19 quarantine to lift and for outside to open up. Finally, the times have shifted. And with the recommencing of concerts, clubs and parties that can be attended without fearing for one's health (for the most part), rappers like Drake, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator, among others, have been making up for lost time with an ample amount of releases in 2021 so far.

powerboise.com

Comments / 0

105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
179
Followers
975
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Polo G
Person
J Cole
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheet Music#Verse#Gangsta Grillz#Tydolla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

These Are the Best Space Jam References in Hip-Hop

It’s about damn time: Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring NBA star LeBron James, finally arrived on July 16, seven years after being announced. So far, in comparison to the original classic 1996 movie starring Michael Jordan, the much-anticipated rework has been met with mixed reviews on social media ranging from awe at the dazzling animation to the “ad-heavy" appearances of other Warner Bros. characters like King Kong and Pennywise in the cartoon megaverse. You’ll just have to judge for yourself. But no matter the version, this certified classic will forever have an imprint so big that rappers from all generations reference it in their lyrics.
MusicPosted by
Y105

Here Are the Most-Streamed Rappers of 2021 So Far

Streaming is the way of music in the 21st century, particularly in recent years, and a number of rappers have made the list for the most streamed artists of 2021, so far. On Thursday (July 22), Hits Daily Double released their mid-year roundup of the top 50 streamed artists. At the top of the list is Drake with 3,642,943,000 streams this year. While the site doesn't specify the particular tracks or albums that attributed to these numbers, earlier this year, Drizzy dropped a three-song pack called Scary Hours 2. His joint "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby has 202,007,861 streams on Spotify while "What's Next" has been listened to 165,464,417 times on the platform.
Hip Hopstar-revue.com

Best Album of 2021 Thus Far | Hip Hop Has Found its Princess on Planet Her, by Roderick Thomas

Just 3 years ago Amala Dlamini, famously known as Doja Cat could have been described as a humorous and talented niche musician. In some ways Doja Cat is an unlikely music star, however considering all her talents, ‘marketability’ and how well she mixes her various genre influences, it’s surprising she wasn’t famous sooner. On June 25, 2021 the “Streets” musician released her 3rd album Planet Her, a follow up to the commercial success of her second LP Hot Pink. With Planet Her, Doja Cat proves her previous successes weren’t flukes and that she isn’t simply riding the current wave of female rap popularity.
MusicBillboard

Normani & Cardi B Debut in Top Five on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

For featured act Cardi B, “Wild Side” secures the rapper’s 14th top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and second of 2021, after the four-week champ “Up” in February-March. Elsewhere, the collaboration begins at No. 3 on the Hot R&B Songs chart. “Wild Side” opens with 17,000 downloads sold in the...
MusicHighsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

The music industry is always on the move with artists churning out hits every day. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, sifting through the endless stream of tracks in search of the next banger, tune into Highsnobiety Soundsytem 50, a playlist rounding up the best new tracks. Whether you’re a dedicated hip-hop snob, party chaser, or simply trying to spruce up your tired old playlist, we’ve got something for everyone.
Hip Hopapppicker.com

Hip Hop - Anywhere Artist

The Hip Hop app gives users an easy way to enjoy free hip hop entertainment right on their mobile device. Explore this wide collection of videos, music, photos, and news from 12 fabulous artists all unique in their own way. The artists are updated regularly and the features ones are...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

31 New Songs Out Today

MAXO KREAM - "LOCAL JOKER" Maxo Kream has a followup album to 2019's Brandon Banks on the way, and while most details on that are TBA, he just released the new song "Local Joker." It finds his storytelling style in fine form over some laid-back production. -- BOLDY JAMES &...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Boosie Badazz's Homophobic Slurs & Violent Threats: 'This Had to Be Said'

Following a homophobic rant from Boosie Badazz, Lil Nas X is clapping back with some choice words of his own — and a little bit of trolling. On Thursday (July 29), Lil Nas took to his Twitter to address a rant in which Badazz used homophobic slurs about the 22-year-old and threatened to "beat his ass." Retweeting a screenshot of comments from former Lakers star Nick Young calling Badazz's comments "facts" and "freedom of speech," Lil Nas quickly shot him down. "a n---a saying he will 'beat my f----t ass' is not what we what we meant by freedom of speech," he wrote.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesEssence

Yas, Queen! Lil Kim Is Serving Us Looks—And We Are Here For It

Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention. While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Rumors With "DaBiggest" Pregnancy Photos

The clock is ticking as DaniLeigh's due date approaches and the expectant mother has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump. For months, people have speculated that DaniLeigh was with child, but while the gossip ran through social media and headlines, the Def Jam artist remained silent about her bundle of joy. It was only after one of her family members reportedly accidentally shared a photo of her that DaniLeigh decided to step forward and live her pregnancy out loud.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, Skepta and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by new releases from Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta, who dropped the full-length efforts Happier Than Ever, The House Is Burning and the EP All In, respectively. Also joining this selection is Logic, who returns from retirement with Bobby Tarantino III, plus Pink Siifu, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Yaw Tog, Mount Kimbie, DUCKWRTH and Fred again…
FestivalEssence

The Lovers & Friends Music Festival Is Back On

It’s a nostalgic dream come true. Remember the Lovers and Friends festival? It’s back and scheduled for 2022!. In February 2020, the internet exploded when news broke about Lovers & Friends, a hip-hop/R&B music festival that sounded like a nostalgic dream. It seemed to be a venture that would capitalize on the current love of 90’s and 2000’s sounds. Performers such as TLC, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Saweetie appeared on the initial flyer. Since then, all modern acts have been removed from the lineup.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor Teases Farewell Tour

Last December, Teyana Taylor shook the female R&B landscape up a bit when she made the unexpected announcement that she had decided to retire. By posting an impressive Spotify Wrapped stat sheet for 2020, the Harlem-born artist revealed that she would be hanging up her career as a recording artist, and true to her word, Teyana Taylor has not released any new music since making her retirement announcement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy