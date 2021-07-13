‘NYPD Blue’ Star Chooses Idaho For Personal Bucket List Challenge

With summer well upon us, people around the world are emerging out of their covid-19 induced hibernation period and onto the beach. Still, with such lethargy stemming from being kept indoors for more than a year, getting that svelte summertime physique feels difficult now more than ever for many people. Luckily, fitness aficionado and model Brandy Gordon has arrived on the scene to make working out at home easier than ever before thanks to her innovative social media venture “Brandy Theory,” helping her nearly half a million followers gain the courage to don a bathing suit.