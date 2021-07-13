Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. Outstanding drama series. Outstanding lead actress...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Matthew Rhys
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Anthology Series#Cbs#Paramount#Crown#The Crown Reg Jean Page#Kenan Outstanding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Sole Aussie receives Emmy nomination

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is the sole Australian nominee in this year's Emmy awards for the U.S. television industry in a list almost completely dominated by The Crown and The Mandalorian. The two series racked up 24 nominations each when the lineup was announced on Tuesday, reinforcing the...
TV & Videosrock947.com

Factbox – Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

(Reuters) – Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. BEST DRAMA SERIES. “The Boys”
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Are This Year’s Emmy Awards Actually Going to Be…Good?

Many of us have had the same complaints about award shows for years, if not decades; they’re formulaic, they’re often boring, they go on way too long, and frankly, they’re...very white and male. While it’s unlikely that all of those issues will be totally erased by this year’s Emmy Awards, the list of nominations is at least looking pretty promising, with a record-breaking number of nods to performers of color.
CelebritiesForward

2021 Emmys: All the Jewish nominees, from Jurnee Smollett to Michael Douglas

(JTA) — At the last Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” the comedy from Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, swept the night, winning every comedy category for its sixth and final season. While there’s no big Jewish show to cheer on for another powerhouse performance this year, there’s still a bevy of Jewish nominees, which were announced Tuesday.
CelebritiesAsbury Park Press

'Tears of joy': Mj Rodriguez the first trans performer nominated for lead drama Emmy

Diversity has historically been hard to come by in Hollywood. But the Television Academy made headway with this year's stunning Emmy nominations. The 2021 nominations, announced Tuesday, sparkled with diversity across drama, comedy and limited series categories, suggesting Hollywood's reckoning with inclusion is paying off. The biggest triumph of the...
MoviesStereogum

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Bee Gees Documentary Nominated For Emmys

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and some music and music-adjacent figures garnered some nods. David Byrne’s American Utopia, which was directed by Spike Lee for an HBO special, was nominated for six awards in total, including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for Lee. HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart documentary was also nominated for six awards, including for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, where the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears and Tina were also nominated.
NFLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

The Biggest Surprises — and Snubs — of the 2021 Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, complete with the annual snubs and surprises. This year’s Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning by co-hosts and father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, both of whom are also Emmy winners. While the Emmys did correct some Golden Globes mishaps,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

15 Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Emmy Nominations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” shot virtually this spring and continued to be a valuable stop for awards hopefuls. On Tuesday morning, 15 actors who participated in Variety’s franchise — which celebrates the year’s best television performances — received Emmy nominations. The pairing of Kaley...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
EntertainmentNME

The biggest talking points from the Emmys 2021 nominations

When it comes to TV awards ceremonies, the Emmys are the grandest of them all. If you want to join John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg in the entertainment industry’s most elite club – EGOT – you’ll need to add an Emmy to your Grammy, Oscar and Tony trophies. With this in mind, here are the major talking points from today’s nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including a too-close-for-comfort tussle between Netflix and old rival HBO.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Did the Franchise, Actors Receive Any 2021 Emmy Nominations?

The 2021 Emmy nominations are out and the nominees are … No one from any of the “Law & Order” franchise shows!. Fans of the longtime “Law & Order” world may be disappointed to learn that the franchise was completely shut out of any nominations this year. This includes both of the current shows on TV, “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Emmys 2021: Pose star MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actor to receive major nomination

MJ Rodriguez has become the first transgender actor to earn a Emmy nomination in major acting category.The actor – who stars in FX drama Pose as Blanca Rodriguez of the House of Evangelista – is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 ceremony, it was announced on Tuesday (13 July).Speaking about her nomination, Rodriguez said that the nomination had left her feeling “more accepted than I have felt in a long time”.“I felt like my colleagues now see me, my acting colleagues see me, and the people who are surrounded by...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Emmys: Cancelled Lovecraft Country Picks Up 18 Nominations

Lovecraft Country is having the last laugh. The acclaimed sci-fi drama scored 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, roughly two weeks after its surprise cancellation at HBO. (View complete nominations list here.) The hybrid genre series — which concluded its first (and only) season back in October — was based on...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Phylicia Rashad Nominated For 6th Emmy

With Emmy nominations rolling out, veteran actress Phylicia Rashad was nominated for her sixth award for her role as Carol Clarke on the NBC show This Is Us. This is the third consecutive Emmy nom Rashad has received in the Best Drama Guest Actress category, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday (July 13).

Comments / 0

Community Policy