I've seen all kinds of things being sold on the side of the road and at freeway exits:. Oranges, blankets, roses, flags, pottery, tee-shirts, water, stuffed animals, canvas paintings. I mean all of the things. And I have not once ever stopped to procure any of these items from their vendors. It just never seems worth the time and anxiety that traffic will start moving and you will be holing up the intersection because you wanted a generic teddy bear.