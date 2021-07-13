This $1,100 Alienware PC with an RTX 3060 costs heaps less than DIY
Prices are still insane for gaming gear, but Dell is making things a little easier today with a pre-built 1080p gaming desktop. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is $1,100 (tower only). That’s $410 off the MSRP, and not much more than you’d pay for just the graphics card alone—when you can find one. The RTX 3060 is going for up to $900 by itself on Ebay, with used models fetching between $650 and $750. The deal is only being offered in limited quantities so act fast if you’re interested though.www.pcworld.com
