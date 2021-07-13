Cancel
This $1,100 Alienware PC with an RTX 3060 costs heaps less than DIY

Cover picture for the articlePrices are still insane for gaming gear, but Dell is making things a little easier today with a pre-built 1080p gaming desktop. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is $1,100 (tower only). That’s $410 off the MSRP, and not much more than you’d pay for just the graphics card alone—when you can find one. The RTX 3060 is going for up to $900 by itself on Ebay, with used models fetching between $650 and $750. The deal is only being offered in limited quantities so act fast if you’re interested though.

ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ComputersPCWorld

Does the Windows 11 preview slow down your PC?

Microsoft’s Windows 11 introduces a lot of new code into your PC: a new UI, new Widgets, a revamped Start menu, and more. But does it slow down your PC—or, conversely, speed it up? We ran a few benchmarks to find out. Let’s make one thing clear: These are not...
YogaPCWorld

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga review: Budget business style, with shortcomings

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga is a capable 2-in-1 convertible that could be a great fallback option if your budget manager rejects your request for a ThinkPad X1 Yoga or another premium 2-in-1 business convertible. It keeps the spirit of the product line with its sturdy chassis and comfortable keyboard. Productivity performance is strong.
Electronicsfoxbangor.com

Score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet for Less Than $120!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. You’ve held out long enough … it’s time to get yourself a tablet, without having to break the bank either. Check out this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 16GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) tablet in black....
ElectronicsPCWorld

Start tinkering with the Raspberry Pi with this cheaper-than-ever kit

The summer is a great time for kicking off a coding or hardware hacking project, and today Amazon can help you save on the project’s startup costs. The online retailer is selling the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Pro Kit for $95. To get the sale price, clip the $15 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. The kit is already $10 off, and the extra $15 is added on top of that.
Video GamesPCWorld

Valve's Steam Deck handheld is like a Nintendo Switch built by PC nerds

The rumors were true. Valve officially pulled the curtain back on the Steam Deck on Thursday—a $399 gaming handheld designed to bring your Steam gaming library to the palms of your hands, powered by AMD hardware and Valve’s own Linux-based SteamOS operating system. Preorders open July 16, with shipments starting in December.
Computersmspoweruser.com

This is how much Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC will cost

Yesterday at the Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, a new cloud service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. Windows 365 Cloud PC is built on Azure Virtual Desktop service and will be available for organizations from August 2nd.
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

$810 off this RTX 3080 Alienware gaming laptop makes me consider replacing my rig

Dell's 'Black Friday in July' sale continues with up to $810 off select Alienware and Dell gaming laptops - all featuring RTX 30-series cards that are ray-tracing ready. Until recently, it seemed like finding an RTX 3060 PC or an RTX 3080 PC for a good price was exceedingly difficult. Even the cards themselves are a challenge to track down, as many PC gamers have asked where to buy the RTX 3080 - restocks are rare.
ComputersPCWorld

Save your stuff on the go with this 2TB portable hard drive for $55

You have digital stuff. You need a drive to store that digital stuff. And today, Best Buy is offering a great deal on portable storage that makes it easy to take your stuff with with wherever you go. The big box retailer is selling the 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $55. That’s a whopping half off the asking price. Today’s deal isn’t quite as good on per gigabyte pricing as the 4TB hard drive we saw earlier in July, but it’s close.
Video GamesIGN

Daily Deals: Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED, Price Drops on LG GX OLED 4K TV, ASUS ROG RTX 3070 Gaming PC, and More

There are some really good deals today, but the highlight is definitely Nintendo Switch OLED preorders going live today at 12 noon PT. If you already have the Nintendo Switch, you might not consider this a big deal. But for first time Switch buyers, I'd recommend getting the new model. The OLED screen upgrade itself is definitely worth the $50 price bump. In other deal news, grab an ASUS ROG RTX 3070 Gaming PC for a mere $1599.99, save over 50% off the Logitech G920 Racing Wheel for the Xbox Series X, score a computer desk for as low as $28, and decorate your gaming space with some smart LED strip lights.
ElectronicsCNET

5 great AirPods Pro alternatives that cost a lot less

Even though they've been out a while, Apple's AirPods Pro are still among the best true-wireless earbuds available. They're lightweight, fit comfortably, have impressive noise-canceling and transparency modes, sound good and are top-notch for making voice calls. Alas, while they've come down in price, the AirPods Pro still cost around $200, and that's just too much for some people, considering they're easy to lose. That's why people are always asking me, "Isn't there something I can get that's almost as good as the AirPods Pro, but a lot cheaper? Like less than $100?"
ElectronicsPCWorld

Elgato FaceCam review: Truly made for streamers

The FaceCam is a $200 webcam from Elgato aimed at the gaming/streaming crowd—and it’s a unique first foray into the crowded camera business. Why would anyone spend so much on a webcam? The streaming business is booming. You could easily drop thousands of dollars on a mirrorless camera setup for professional-looking stream, but this webcam aims to offer a (relatively) affordable alternative. Even a Zoom call could gain from the FaceCam’s capabilities.
ComputersPCWorld

How to turn on Power Mode in Windows 11 for increased performance

If you’re wondering how to increase the performance of your Windows 11 PC, you may already know one way: Use the Windows power-performance slider. But in Windows 11, Microsoft has hidden it. We’ll show you where. Microsoft offers you an easy way to boost performance in Windows 10, as our...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming PCs at Aldi: Desktop PC with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for 1300 euros

The German discounter chains Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord are adding some desktop PCs and notebooks to their range on July 29, 2021, including two devices for gaming. The Erazer Beast X25 houses the fastest hardware you can get in a notebook: AMD’s eight-core processor Ryzen 9 5900HX with clock frequencies of up to 4.6 GHz and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 mobile graphics chip with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a high energy budget of up to 165 watts.
Computerstecheblog.com

Get an ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop PC with a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and RTX 3070 GPU for $1699.99 Shipped

The ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop PC comes fully ready for any game right out of the box, and you can get one for $1699.99 shipped, this weekend only. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7-5800X Processor (32M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz) with ROG B550 board, 16GB if DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB HDD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Product page. Read more for a video unboxing and additional information.
ComputersPCWorld

Save over $130 off the cost of this ‘renewed’ Dell 3120 ChromeBook

Laptops are expensive. And, it turns out, they’re overpowered for what most people need. After all, if you just want to browse the web, check email, and maybe do some word processing, then why would you spend hundreds of dollars on a system that can do way more than that? That’s why, if you need a laptop for light-duty computing, we recommend checking out a Chromebook — And specifically this renewed Dell 3120, which is on sale right now.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get this powerful RTX 3070 Ryzen 5600X gaming PC for £290 off

AWD-IT remain one of the best shouts for getting a next-gen graphics card at a reasonable price, so I thought I'd share what I think is their best deal of the moment - their TD500 build, which combines a bleeding-edge Ryzen 5 5600X processor and RTX 3070 graphics card for a system that can handle 1080p, 1440p or even 4K gaming in AAA titles. It's been discounted from £1500 to £1210, a reduction of £290 from its list price and a great deal for a machine of this calibre.
ComputersPCWorld

Pick up this refurbished Lenovo N21 Chromebook for just $115 while supplies last

If you’re in the market for a laptop, you’ve got a lot of options. But have you considered purchasing a Chromebook? Often maligned when they were first introduced, Chromebooks have become very viable in recent years. And when you consider the low cost of ownership compared with the features you get, the value is through the roof. Just look at this Lenovo N21 Chromebook, for instance, which is available for purchase at just $114.99.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU is not really worth it: 50% slower than the RTX 3060, but only 10% cheaper

Nvidia introduced the RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU as a more affordable alternative to the RTX 3060, but the value just does not seem to be there. If we analyze the latest tests performed by Jarrod’s Tech, we can clearly see that the RTX 3050 Ti is in a rough spot and probably does not even need to exist as a separate tier, knowing that laptop OEMs can play around with the TGP values and offer significantly slower RTX 3060 models. Jarrod tried to perform an apples to apples comparison as much as he could, using the same Tongfang chassis on the XMG Core 17 powered by the Intel Core I7-11800H processor coupled with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 dual channel RAM with CL22 timings. He tested max TGP versions of both models with Optimus enabled in 15 games plus some content creation suites and also compares thermals and battery life.
RetailThe Verge

Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 cost less than ever at Best Buy

It’s sometimes easy to dismiss the previous generation of a product in favor of the latest version. In most cases, that’s smart to do, unless a deal is just too good to pass up. Case in point, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones that released in 2018 are down to their lowest price yet at Best Buy today and through Sunday. Originally $350 (but usually selling between $220-$270 most days), you can get them new in the black colorway for $170. Amazon was offering this price earlier today, but it appears to have sold out for the moment.

