This $1,100 Alienware PC with an RTX 3060 costs heaps less than DIY

Nvidia introduced the RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU as a more affordable alternative to the RTX 3060, but the value just does not seem to be there. If we analyze the latest tests performed by Jarrod’s Tech, we can clearly see that the RTX 3050 Ti is in a rough spot and probably does not even need to exist as a separate tier, knowing that laptop OEMs can play around with the TGP values and offer significantly slower RTX 3060 models. Jarrod tried to perform an apples to apples comparison as much as he could, using the same Tongfang chassis on the XMG Core 17 powered by the Intel Core I7-11800H processor coupled with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 dual channel RAM with CL22 timings. He tested max TGP versions of both models with Optimus enabled in 15 games plus some content creation suites and also compares thermals and battery life.