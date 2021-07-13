Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Pick up this refurbished Lenovo N21 Chromebook for just $115 while supplies last

By DealPost Team
PCWorld
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for a laptop, you’ve got a lot of options. But have you considered purchasing a Chromebook? Often maligned when they were first introduced, Chromebooks have become very viable in recent years. And when you consider the low cost of ownership compared with the features you get, the value is through the roof. Just look at this Lenovo N21 Chromebook, for instance, which is available for purchase at just $114.99.

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#Laptop#Lenovo N21 Chromebook#Intel Celeron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Longevity
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

Whether you’re fond of renewed electronics or not, sometimes it’s hard to deny them outright when there are so many amazing refurbished laptop deals. You can always get a better deal, and pay much less, on a refurbished system rather than buying brand new, and a lot of times there’s little to no difference. Factory recertified systems look, function, and perform like new. They come in different grades and conditions, as well, so you can always find something you’re comfortable with.
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ComputersPosted by
Mental_Floss

Is It Bad to Leave Your Laptop Plugged In All the Time?

A weak battery can make a perfectly good laptop unusable. This is a common problem for laptop owners, and there are plenty of tips out there for how to prevent it. If you want to extend your computer battery's life as long as possible, just be careful about which advice you follow. The old idea that leaving a laptop plugged in for too long will hurt it is simply not the case.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Asus laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you’re looking for a new laptop that’s both stylish and well priced, you’re in luck. Right now, you can snap up an Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook for just $380 at Staples. That’s a savings of $70, working out at about 15% off the usual price. If you’re on a tight budget but you still want something that looks good when you’re out and about, this is the laptop for you. It’s sure to fulfil all your basic productivity needs while looking the part, too.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Dell XPS 13? Try these laptop deals instead

For those who are planning to buy a new laptop, you should be aiming for the Dell XPS 13, which is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021. It doesn’t come cheap though, so if it’s too expensive for your budget, you might want to take a look at laptop deals for alternatives.
ComputersPosted by
IndieWire

7 Best Back-to-School Deals on Laptops

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Deciding on the perfect laptop can be just as stressful as any other...
Digital Trends

Staples slashed this HP printer’s price today – but hurry!

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals, complete your home office setup by buying accessories through external hard drive deals, wireless keyboard deals, wireless mouse deals, and printer deals. If you’re looking for laser printer deals in particular, you’re in luck because Staples just slashed $50 off the price of the HP Neverstop 1202w, making the laser printer more affordable at just $320 compared with its original price of $370.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $159 for the back-to-school season

The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.
YogaPCWorld

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga review: Budget business style, with shortcomings

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga is a capable 2-in-1 convertible that could be a great fallback option if your budget manager rejects your request for a ThinkPad X1 Yoga or another premium 2-in-1 business convertible. It keeps the spirit of the product line with its sturdy chassis and comfortable keyboard. Productivity performance is strong.
Computerspocketnow.com

MSI Announces New All AMD Gaming Laptops

MSI is one of the best names in the gaming world. So, knowing that the company has recently announced three new gaming laptops comes as great news to every gamer out there. We get to see a refresh of the Alpha 15 and the Bravo 15 gaming laptops, as well as the introduction of the all-new Delta 15 gaming laptop. The best part is that all these new gaming laptops come with one of the best gaming processors in the market and tons of power to take your gaming experience to the next level.
ComputersPCWorld

Does the Windows 11 preview slow down your PC?

Microsoft’s Windows 11 introduces a lot of new code into your PC: a new UI, new Widgets, a revamped Start menu, and more. But does it slow down your PC—or, conversely, speed it up? We ran a few benchmarks to find out. Let’s make one thing clear: These are not...
Yogamarketresearchtelecast.com

Chromebooks instead of laptops: Acer Spin 311, Asus CM3 and Lenovo C13 Yoga in the test

Chromebooks instead of laptops: Acer Spin 311, Asus CM3 and Lenovo C13 Yoga in the test. With Chromebooks, a lot is different than with notebooks with Windows, Linux or macOS, some are better. Anyone who has ever worked with a Chromebook will probably not want to give it up again. The slim base of Chrome OS has a positive effect on resource requirements, which is why Chromebooks can easily last a working day or more on one charge and start and run fairly quickly.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Your Chromebook is getting a new and improved wallpaper picking experience

The standard experience for changing your Chromebook’s wallpaper has been unchanged for many years. We’ve been watching a new update to the Wallpapers app for quite some time now, and not until recently did it mature enough to discuss. Instead of being a built-in application, the new experience is a system web app (SWA) which means that it’s a progressive web app or a website that runs offline! By enabling the #wallpaper-webui flag on Chrome OS Canary, you can experience this for yourself right now.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These Are the 8 Best Kids’ Laptops for 2021: HP, Microsoft, Google & More

After a year of remote learning, it’s a pretty unavoidable fact that your kids may need a laptop now. However, it might be easier between actual class or even homework assignments (or at least provide greater peace of mind) to have your kiddo equipped with their own laptop so they don’t have to interrupt your work. Just a few years ago, buying a laptop for your kids may have seemed excessive, but today it’s a no-brainer for many parents. We’ve previously covered the best tablets for kids, and now we want to help parents choose the best laptops for kids, too.
ComputersPCWorld

Razer launches new Blade 17 gaming notebook for both work and play

Razer has launched the latest generation of its Razer Blade 17 gaming PC, though with numerous enhancements that the company says will make it usable for both work and after-hours gaming. Razer’s Blade 17 (previous generations were known as the Razer Blade Pro 17) will be available on July 30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy