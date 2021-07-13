Cancel
Wildlife

Bioblitz at two conservation areas

 14 days ago

The Wareham Land Trust is hosting a BioBlitz at the Douglas S. Westgate and Fearing Hill Conservation Areas on Saturday, July 17. The goal of the event is to understand the biodiversity in the conservation areas by observing as many organisms as possible in one day. Visitors can come by...

#Biodiversity#The Wareham Land Trust
Wildlife
Science
WildlifeQuad Cities Onlines

BioBlitz records 749 species at Illiniwek Forest Preserve

Despite a weather postponement and a bit of rain, researchers and the public recorded 749 species during the 2021 BioBlitz in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve. Participants included scientists, naturalists and people interested in nature from around the Quad-Cities. They scoured the preserve, Elton E Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge Nature Preserve and Fisherman's Corner over a 24-hour period on July 9 and 10, surveying animals, plants and invertebrates. The chosen areas total 369 acres.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Step Into Stillness at Greenport Conservation Area

CHATHAM — When you think about nature, what do you picture? How do you feel? How do you relate to the natural world?. Local artist David McIntyre invites you to consider your relationship to nature at his new outdoor exhibit, Step into Stillness, on display at Greenport Conservation Area from June 21 through late August. To view the exhibit, follow the Blue Access for All Trail from the parking lot for approximately one third of a mile.
Iroquois, ILNewsbug.info

Public review sought for refuge and conservation area visioning document

ILLINOIS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public review of the draft conservation visioning document for the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, Illinois, according to information from the service. Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area was established in 2016 after a long history of recognizing the important and unique natural resources of the area. The visioning document, also referred to as the land protection plan, outlines priorities for land protection within the established refuge boundary. It also describes how the group will work with the community and what the refuge will offer as it grows, as well as the commitment to address any conservation concerns.
Clinton, PAclintoncountypa.com

Conservation REAP Workshop to Area Farmers

The Clinton County Conservation District will be partnering with the State Conservation Commission to host a workshop that will introduce farmers to the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program. The new round of REAP has just opened. The 2021-22 REAP program has $13 million of PA income tax credits available...
Only In Maine

Hike Through A Conservation Area In Maine For An Incredible Beach Adventure

Some of the most beautiful New England adventures are available right here in Maine. From the forests to the coast to the mountain peaks, give us some free time and you’re likely to find us exploring as much of the outdoors as we can. Most states have access to nature, but we like to think […] The post Hike Through A Conservation Area In Maine For An Incredible Beach Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Polk County, MORolla Daily News

MDC's Pleasant Hope Conservation Area shooting range closed to public

Beginning Friday, the unstaffed shooting range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Pleasant Hope Conservation Area in Polk County will be closed to the public until further notice. Shooters wanting to shoot in this area should keep in mind that the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area range is one of a...
Daily Herald

Stage set for new, $7 million education center at Ryerson Conservation Area

The stage is being set for a new $7 million environmental education center to replace outdated facilities at the Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area in Riverwoods. Lake County Forest Preserve commissioners on Wednesday approved a $573,725 contract with Lake Flato Architects of San Antonio, Texas, to produce construction-ready plans for the project, which would be built in two stages.
Only In Rhode Island

Walk Alongside The Ocean On The 3-Mile Napatree Point Conservation Area Trail In Rhode Island

When it comes to getting some exercise, it’s tough to top a nice seaside stroll. Luckily, the Ocean State has plenty of waterfront trails, one of our favorites being at the Napatree Point Conservation Area. Located on the outskirts of Westerly, this 3.2-mile trek is one-of-a-kind. Have you ever hiked this nice, mellow trail? It […] The post Walk Alongside The Ocean On The 3-Mile Napatree Point Conservation Area Trail In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Embarking on Phase Two of Kewash Trail

The Washington County Conservation Board is moving forward with phase two of paving the Kewash Nature Trail. In partnership with MSA Professional Services Inc. and DeLong Construction Inc. Washington County Conservation Executive Director Zach Rozmus says this work will continue the paving of the trail west of Highway 1 that occurred in 2018,“So where we left off of phase one we’re going to pick up and do roughly another 1.41 miles of paving all the way to the Crooked Creek Bridge. So essentially, following that DOT bid letting we were fortunate enough to have a very competitive bid letting process. We were fortunate to have a local contractor by DeLong Construction Inc. that was a low bid and the conservation board agreed to award the contract to DeLong Construction.”

