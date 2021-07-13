Bioblitz at two conservation areas

ILLINOIS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public review of the draft conservation visioning document for the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, Illinois, according to information from the service. Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area was established in 2016 after a long history of recognizing the important and unique natural resources of the area. The visioning document, also referred to as the land protection plan, outlines priorities for land protection within the established refuge boundary. It also describes how the group will work with the community and what the refuge will offer as it grows, as well as the commitment to address any conservation concerns.