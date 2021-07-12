Cancel
Zack Martin Ranked 2nd Best Interior Offensive Lineman by ESPN

By Matthew Lenix
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many certainties in life. However, when it comes to performing at a high level for an offensive lineman, Zack Martin has been the standard since he entered the NFL in 2014. His combination of size, power, and mauler-like mentality has helped the Dallas Cowboys have one of the better offensive lines in the league for several years.

