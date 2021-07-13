TCPD vs TCFD Softball Game

Wolverine alum Amanda Chidester provided the heroics for Team USA in its 1-0 win against Canada on Thursday (July 22), breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a two-out RBI single through the right side to plate the lone run of the contest. Chidester, who earned her second straight start at designated player, went 2-for-4 after also reaching on a checked-swing single in the first inning. USA pitcher Monica Abbott was masterful in a nine-strikeout, one-hit shutout. Canada threatened in the sixth, but Team USA got out of the jam with an outfield assist and tag at the plate before Abbott used an inning-ending strikeout to leave the tying run stranded at third.