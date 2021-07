Detroit casinos reported $108.1 million in June aggregate revenue while at limited capacity 21 days

New Orleans area casino revenue was down 7.8% in June compared to the month before. The three riverboats, Harrah’s and the slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack brought in $51.9 million during June, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s down from $56.3 million in May. The casinos brought in twice as much than they did in June 2020, when the market generated $25.6 million. Because of restrictions put in place to control the spread of COVID, Harrah’s was open for 18 days in June 2020 and capacity was limited to 50% of what would be allowed by law.