Congress has passed more than $190 billion in pandemic relief aid for K-12 schools since March 2020. To take advantage of this funding, schools must use evidence-based practices as they aim to combat learning loss and meet the needs of students who were most affected. Understanding by Design (UbD) and Project-Based Learning (PBL) are two evidence-based learning strategies that have proven to be effective. This white paper takes a closer look at these two strategies by examining how they work, why they’re effective, and how they can engage and motivate students and help close achievement gaps.