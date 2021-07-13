Cancel
New Jersey Stage

NJ Artist John Quinn Releases First Children's Novel, "The Sea Pony"

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 14 days ago
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Award-winning, New Jersey-based artist John Quinn has published his first children’s novel that brings equestrian history to life by weaving fascinating real-life events into a fantastical story about ponies illustrated by gorgeous watercolor paintings. The Sea Pony, which is intended for children ages 7-12, tells the exciting tale of a mystical species of horses experiencing adventures inspired by the unique ways ponies have been used by societies throughout the centuries.

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
