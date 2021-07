Rockstar is preparing a small incentive to have us buy Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Purchasers will receive exclusive upgrades in GTA Online. "certain and pretty much confirmed" leaks of GTA VI, heralding if not the announcement of the game, then at least reveal of specific information about it. For now, they will receive only the re-release of the fifth installment of the series for 9th-gen consoles. The new edition is to encourage the purchase with - in addition to visual improvements - special improvements for vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, which will only be available in GTA5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.