Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Albee named associate dean for Advancing Studies and director of Summer Programming

By Deb Nahrgang
smumn.edu
 14 days ago

Lynn Albee ’06, M’07, Ed.D., has been named associate dean for Advancing Studies and director of Summer Programming. This new position will assist in achieving goal two of the strategic plan: growing enrollment. Albee will focus on the vital work of building and evolving our B.S. Completion programs in the School of Business and Technology and the School of Health and Human Services, while also identifying new ways to leverage our campus locations to build a vibrant suite of summer programming.

newsroom.smumn.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Advancing Studies#D#Summer Programming#B S Completion#The School Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Winona, MNsmumn.edu

Pye receives recognition for geography work

Yvette Pye, Ph.D., core professor in the Ed.D. in Leadership program, was recognized in February 2021 by The University of Florida as part of Black History Month for her contributions in the field of geography. Her research interests are Culturally Responsive Pedagogy, education consulting, traditional African education, youth development, and urban social geography. She is a published author, community advocate, and founder of both the Dream Big Institute and the Pye Foundation of Education and Literacy.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Nachtmann Returns to Engineering as Associate Dean for Research

Heather Nachtmann, senior associate vice chancellor for research and innovation, has been re-named associate dean for research in the College of Engineering. She will begin her new role Aug. 1. As associate dean, Nachtmann will support the goals of the dean of engineering by supervising the college's research and graduate...
CollegesAsia Media

Lionel Popkin appointed associate dean of academic affairs

UCLA professor Lionel Popkin has accepted the position of associate dean of academic affairs for the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. Popkin, a choreographer and performer who has served on the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance faculty since 2006, succeeds Victoria Marks, whose excellent leadership has guided academic affairs for the school for the past four years.
CollegesNashville Post

Belmont names dean of students

Belmont University has named Dr. Tamika Wordlow Williams dean of students. Williams, who will assume the role by month’s end, has most recently served as the assistant vice president and dean of students for Rhode Island College. She will work as Belmont’s chief student life officer and collaborate with Dr. Paula Gill, vice president for institutional effectiveness.
EducationCornell University

Ann LaFave named CALS assistant dean of academic programs and student success

Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of CALS, announced today that Ann LaFave ’90, MPS ’12 is being promoted to assistant dean of academic programs and student success, effective July 15. In this newly created position, she’ll oversee operations in the Offices of CALS Undergraduate Admissions and CALS Student...
Mental HealthClaremore Progress

Taylor named Director of RSU Master’s Level Counseling Program

Rogers State University named Dr. Michelle Taylor as the first director of the Master in Community Counseling program. Taylor, of Adair, began her duties effective July 1. RSU’s Master of Science in Community Counseling received accreditation approval in March. The program is designed to provide students with the education necessary to become professional counselors. It was developed to combat rising mental health issues at local, state and national levels.
Collegescatholic.edu

Associate Dean Mel Williams to Oversee Diversity Initiatives

In a letter to the University community, President John Garvey announced the appointment of Associate Dean of Engineering Mel Williams, Jr., to oversee diversity and inclusion initiatives at Catholic University. “I look forward to working together with Mel Williams this year to create at Catholic University a truly hospitable campus...
Evansville, INusi.edu

Sponn and Logel named directors

The University of Southern Indiana Procurement Services and Risk Management departments have announced new appointments in their offices. Jeff Sponn was promoted to Director of Procurement. He has served as Interim Director since Oct. 19, 2020, and assumed the position permanently Thursday, July 1. Prior to his appointment as Interim Director of Procurement, Sponn served as Assistant Director of Procurement.
Collegesumdearborn.edu

Prof. Yunus Zeytuncu appointed Interim CASL Associate Dean for 2021-2022

At their July 15 meeting, the U-M Regents approved the appointment of Yunus Zeytuncu as CASL Interim Associate Dean. He is replacing Gabriella Scarlatta for the academic year 2021-2022 as Prof. Scarlatta fills the role of Interim Provost. Associate Professor Zeytuncu earned his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in...
Philadelphia, PAtemple.edu

Dr. Nancy Pleshko named Associate Dean for Research & Graduate Studies

It has been a busy few months for Dr. Nancy Pleshko. First, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Bioengineering was elected Fellow by the American Institute of Medical & Biological Engineering. She was joined by 173 colleagues in being elected to the College of Fellows, which comprises the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country.
Piqua, OHSidney Daily News

Runyan named dean of professional, technical programs

PIQUA — Following an extensive search, Edison State Community College is welcoming Dr. Andy Runyan, of Troy, as dean of Professional and Technical Programs to the College’s academic leadership team. Runyan officially began in his role as dean on July 1, 2021. Runyan returns to Edison State, where he first...
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Professor Otieno Appointed Associate Dean of College of Arts and Sciences

Alex Otieno, a faculty member in the Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice Department, was appointed associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, effective July 12. In this role, Otieno will contribute to several important initiatives in the College of Arts and Sciences including developing connections with the regional and global community, curricular enhancement, degree completion, and faculty development. He will remain a faculty member in Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Murray State University’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies program names new director

MURRAY - Murray State University’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies program has announced the appointment of Dr. Elise Lael Kieffer as the new program director. In addition to her role as program director, Kieffer will serve as assistant professor in the department of organizational communication and leadership. Kieffer’s first love was musical...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

PCT names assistant deans for engineering technologies

Pennsylvania College of Technology has added to its leadership team with the appointment of two assistant deans for the School of Engineering Technologies. Kathleen D. Chesmel heads the school’s Materials Science and Engineering Technologies Division, and Ellyn A. Lester is doing the same for the Construction and Architectural Technologies Division. Both new hires possess a unique combination of academic and industry experience.
Colorado Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Nurses association names president

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses has selected Beth Wathen, MSN, RN, to serve as its 52nd president for fiscal year 2022. Her term will begin July 1. A pediatric nurse for 35 years, Ms. Wathen currently serves as a clinical practice specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she oversees the quality program. In addition, she is the organizational lead for the unit's sepsis task force and its rapid response team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy