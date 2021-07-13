Albee named associate dean for Advancing Studies and director of Summer Programming

Lynn Albee ’06, M’07, Ed.D., has been named associate dean for Advancing Studies and director of Summer Programming. This new position will assist in achieving goal two of the strategic plan: growing enrollment. Albee will focus on the vital work of building and evolving our B.S. Completion programs in the School of Business and Technology and the School of Health and Human Services, while also identifying new ways to leverage our campus locations to build a vibrant suite of summer programming.