Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Sega sued for ‘rigged’ Key Master arcade machine

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega’s Key Master arcade game is causing problems for the company once again. A new lawsuit alleges that Key Master is intentionally rigged against players. It’s marketed as a game of skill, but players claim machines bar against awarding successful runs, making Key Master more of a chance-based game. Marcelo...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcades#Slot Machine#Key Master#Komuse America#Claw Craziness#Betson Coin Op#Sega Amusements#The Key Master Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesMaxim

SEGA and Relic Entertainment Announce 'Company of Heroes 3'

It's been eight years but SEGA and Relic Entertainment are ready to take gamers back to World War II with their upcoming release of Company of Heroes 3. The sequel will take players to the war in the Mediterranean and the Allied Invasion to liberate Italy from the Nazis. It's a real-time strategy game and gameplay will be familiar to fans of previous installments in the series, with tank and infantry control.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lost Judgment will have a playable SEGA Master System; new gameplay

Lost Judgment surprises SEGA fans with the introduction of a new playable item. At Takayuki Yagami’s detective agency, which serves as a safe house, we can find a fully playable Master System. The console will join the range of arcade games available, which includes the full version of Sonic The Fighters.
LawDesign Taxi

SEGA Sued For Allegedly Intentionally Rigging Arcade Game Against Players

A class-action lawsuit was filed this week against SEGA’s Key Master arcade game, with allegations that the game is intentionally rigged against players. The suit, filed in California, said Key Master was touted as a game of “pure skill,” but instead has been designed to “prevent even highly-skilled users from being able to win” until they surpass a pre-set number of losses.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Sega Dreamcast Games

Even the world’s staunchest optimist would agree that perfection is a fool’s errand, but in the realms of video games, Sega‘s swan song should absolutely be cause for reconsideration. The company’s final console before bowing out of the hardware race for good, the Dreamcast has consistently received honors for the impact it had on the medium as a whole, a fact that can’t be understated by any measure.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Gamescom 2021 attendees include Bandai Namco and Sega

There was a big announcement for Gamescom regarding the participants in the upcoming show in 2021. The organizations leading the event, Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association (GGIA), have unveiled 19 new partners with more to follow. This year’s event will be purely digital and will begin on August 25, 2021 and close on August 27, 2021 (CEST).
ApparelDestructoid

Sega and Lavair team up for limited edition Sega Mega Drive sneakers

Old man publisher Sega has teamed up with young man clothing brand Lavair for a new collection based on the former’s classic 16-bit console: Sega Mega Drive. The limited-edition Sega x Lavair Mega Drive Collection includes sneakers and baseball caps inspired by one of the most legendary and beloved black boxes in video gaming history.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Sega Admits It Jumped The Gun

Following a ton of fan speculation regarding the next game in the long-running "Sonic the Hedgehog" series, Sega has said that it may have jumped the gun when it teased the franchise's next installment. During the Sonic Central livestream earlier this year, Sega announced that a new mainline "Sonic" title was being developed by Sonic Team and would be releasing in 2022. However, in a new interview with 4Gamer (translated by Nintendo Enthusiast), Head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka admitted that he thinks Sega announced the next entry in the "Sonic" franchise a little too early.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Battlefield 2042 will have persistent bans in Battlefield Portal

In Battlefield games of old, banning players in custom games didn’t really work. Players who didn’t follow the rules or trolled their teammates could be removed from the game by admins, but their bans would only last for as long as the server was alive. Fortunately in Battlefield 2042, and...
Video Gamesgamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming discusses latest release Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Designed specifically for the UK market where it has just gone live, Relax Gaming’s Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels is the latest instalment in the Money Train series. The slot sees the crew from the original hit reunited in an industry-first feature game that takes players straight to the action.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Stride Sprints Onto The Oculus Quest Store This August

Mirror’s Edge-inspired free-running game Stride is coming to the Oculus Quest store in August. The game from Joy Way was accepted onto the Oculus Quest store by Facebook earlier this year and now the developers say it’ll officially release there on August 5. Stride launched first on Steam in early access last year and then entered a beta testing period on Quest while awaiting approval for store release. PlayStation VR should get the game later this year.
Video Gamestechacute.com

EA and DICE Reveal Battlefield Portal for Battlefield 2042

EA and DICE have just revealed one of the most ambitious modes for any multiplayer FPS games to date for their upcoming game, Battlefield 2042. It is a mode that drastically increases the potential for the game with one of the most powerful tools a franchise had: community support. Battlefield...
Video GamesSiliconera

Ninja Gaiden and Samurai Warriors 5 Sold Over 240,000 Units

Koei Tecmo has published a financial report for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which ran from April 2021 to June 2021. The company generated twice as much profit from the previous fiscal year. Ninja Gaiden Master Collection and Samurai Warriors 5 contributed the most to the quarter’s sales figures.
Video Gameswmleader.com

The game makers and artists pushing Roblox to its limits

Like so many Roblox players, digital artist Everest Pipkin has their own abandoned birthday world. Last year, when the pandemic made in-person gatherings impossible, Pipkin downloaded Roblox Studio, the platform’s game creation software, to construct a digital space to host their own party. It’s still publicly accessible, a giant mountainous landscape packed full of hang-out spots and, befitting the celebratory occasion, a balloon dispenser. Friends rolled through virtually over the course of six hours, an event Pipkin describes as “goofy,” “strange,” and, above all, “lovely.” In fact, Pipkin was so taken with the platform that they decided to use it to build a new project entirely within it. The so-called Dream Diary is a little different from the birthday zone; it allows players to peek into the most intimate recesses of its creator’s nocturnal mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy