Bethesda and Tango Gameworks delay Ghostwire: Tokyo to 2022

What made that smart even more is the fact that the Mana series has a tendency to veer off in wild directions. Those who just wanted another game like Secret of Mana wouldn’t have much luck with many of the sequels and spin-offs. That missing game looked like the closest thing to another Secret of Mana we might ever get. But for literal decades, there was no sign that the game would ever come. The first spark of hope came with the remake of Adventures of Mana in 2016. Perhaps if it was successful, we would see a remake of more of the games, presenting new opportunities for a localization? A long shot, but it ended up paying off. While mobile gamers haven’t yet been privy to a version of the Secret of Mana remake (we’re not missing much, I promise), this spiffy 2019 remake of Trials of Mana is now available on iOS and Android.