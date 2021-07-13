Cancel
Video Games

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks delay Ghostwire: Tokyo to 2022

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhostwire: Tokyo, the next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, won’t make its previously scheduled release date. Originally expected in 2021, the game has been delayed to sometime in “early 2022,” the studio announced Tuesday in a statement posted to the game’s official Twitter account. “We want to...

Shinji Mikami
#Tokyo#Game Studio#Bethesda Softworks#Arkane Studios
Tokyo, JP
