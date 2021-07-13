Ikea and Sonos picture frame speaker review: wall of sound

Enjoy stylish audio with the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker. This portable speaker gives you up to 360 degrees of directional audio with its included dock. But even more impressive is this signature fashion brand’s design. It features a one-of-a-kind conical shape that gets its inspiration from the brand’s Toupie handbag. What’s more, the exterior boasts the LV monogram and features both leather and metal components. Meanwhile, a subwoofer is surrounded by colorful light that allows the LV flower insignia to shine. The handle also boasts the monogram along with letters that read “LOUIS VUITTON” in a band around its center. Moreover, the top ring light gives you 7 colorways that change with the music. And the included leather strap makes it easy to take this gadget outside. Finally, this designer speaker pairs with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and others.