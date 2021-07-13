Ikea and Sonos picture frame speaker review: wall of sound
Ikea and Sonos are back with the latest product in their collaborative Symfonisk series. The lineup’s purpose is to make technology — in this case, wireless speakers — fit in better with home decor and furnishings. After releasing a table lamp and bookshelf speaker two years ago, the companies have come up with a third act that doesn’t require any table, shelf, or floor space at all — because it hangs on your wall. The new $200 Symfonisk “picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker” will be available at Ikea’s stores on July 15th.wmleader.com
Comments / 0