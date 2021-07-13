Cancel
Economy

Electrify America plans to ‘more than double’ its EV charger network by late 2025

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrify America’s EV charger network still pales in comparison to Tesla’s Supercharger grid, but that gap might narrow over the next few years. The Volkswagen-owned company has unveiled a Boost Plan that aims to “more than double” Electrify America’s charging infrastructure in the US and Canada by the end of 2025. When the plan is complete, there should be over 1,800 fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers — many of them 150kW or 350kW chargers to support newer EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Businessodwyerpr.com

Electrify America Plugs Into Waxman Strategies

Waxman Strategies, the firm of former California Congressman Henry Waxman, has signed on to provide DC outreach for Electrify America. The Reston, VA-based company, which is part of Volkswagen Group, is the largest operator of charging stations in the US. On July 10, Electrify announced its “boost plan” to more...
Economyjust-auto.com

Tesla’s bold move to open its Supercharger network to other EVs

Musk shocks industry with news Tesla will open its Supercharger network to other EVs. Tesla is the current de facto leader in the premium electric vehicle space, but its desirable range of vehicles isn’t the only reason EV buyers are flocking to the brand. Among the many jewels in the...
EconomyHot Hardware

Elon Musk To Open Tesla Supercharger Network To Competing EV Makers In Late 2021

It looks as though one of the best parts about owning a Tesla will soon become less exclusive. Ever since the Model S launched a decade ago, Tesla has built out an extensive Supercharger network in the United States and around the globe. The network is only accessible to Tesla owners and allows them to [relatively] quickly charge their vehicles when making long road trips (Tesla doesn't recommend relying solely on Supercharging to preserve the battery).
EconomyCleanTechnica

Volkswagen Group More Than Doubles EV Sales In First Half Of 2021

See that graphic above? That tells you all you need to know about what sort of year Volkswagen Group is having with its battery electric cars. Compared to last year, sales of those cars — which include models from Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, and Skoda — are up over 165% compared to 2020.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Volkswagen Plans To Up Its EV Game

Volkswagen is upping its EV game — again. This week, it revealed its New Auto strategy, which envisions half of all sales being EVs by 2030. CEO Herbert Diess said, “The future of cars and of individual mobility will be bright. Volkswagen Group with its innovative brands and state-of-the art platforms is preparing to play an important role in the new world of mobility.”
Economyinsideevs.com

VW CEO Confident EVs Will More Than Double US Market Share By 2030

Volkswagen Group has been making bold claims regarding electric vehicles on a regular basis ever since first announcing its ID family of dedicated EVs. Now with the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6 on sale (the latter only in China), not to mention Audi’s e-trons, Q4 e-trons and e-tron GT, and Porsche’s Taycan, the company’s goals start to look more realistic. One of the latest claims comes from Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, who said earlier this week that the carmaker’s EV push could more than double its market share in the US to 10 percent.
California Stateautomotiveworld.com

Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell hitting the road in California

Hyundai Motor Company today announced its plan to deploy the company’s latest hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks in California, for two publicly funded projects to improve the air quality in the region. The demo trucks that Hyundai will bring into the United States are developed based on XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Detailed Live Comparison

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 arguably has just about everything most car owners are looking for, and it's an EV. While it's not a Tesla, it shares most of the best features that Tesla's vehicles are known for, including eager acceleration, a premium interior, state-of-the-art tech features, and loads of passenger and cargo capacity.
EconomyThe Car Connection

Ford’s EV strategy shows how much can change in a decade

Ford has gotten serious about its electric car strategy and, subsequently, its future. A $40,000 Ford Focus electric car was never a viable business strategy. A $40,000 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is, according to Ford’s crystal ball. “This is a key product to start our journey to transition...
IndustryCNET

How BrightDrop's last-mile solutions will do more than electrify

It's easy to dismiss BrightDrop as another player in the burgeoning, battery-powered delivery truck game. Canoo, Rivian, Arrival, Bollinger and dozens of others have shown off concepts capitalizing on the unique packaging advantages offered by electrification. Specifically, battery-powered rigs offer a wide, flat floor that's ideal for hauling all the Prime Day deliveries your itchy buyin' finger could ever dream of.
California Statejust-auto.com

Hyundai plans fuel cell heavy duty truck trials in California

Hyundai Motor has announced a plan to deploy hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks in California, for two publicly funded projects. The demo trucks are based on the automaker’s Xcient fuel cell, claimed as the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen. Launched last year in Switzerland, the hydrogen...
Orange County, CATechCrunch

Polestar to double its retail stores as it seeks to ramp up EV sales

The company, which is the electric performance vehicle brand under Volvo Car Group, said it is also planning to double the number of retail stores to 100 locations and add more service centers by the end of the year. Some of the retail locations will be temporary pop-up stores. The Swedish automaker has more than 650 so-called “service points” in Polestar markets and wants to exceed 780 by the end of 2021.
EconomyEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Green Rides: Stellantis Presents Its Electrification Strategy

Stellantis is a multinational automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with the French PSA Group. The joint venture was finalized in January of 2021, uniting iconic American brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram with proud European companies like Peugeot, Fiat, Citroen, Opel, Alpha Romeo, and Maserati. The transatlantic merger melds fourteen distinct brands from two continents.
Tennessee StateTechCrunch

Rivian plans to install EV chargers in Tennessee’s 56 state parks

It’s the next step in Rivian’s plans to build out its network of more than 10,000 Level 2 AC chargers by the end of 2023. Installing chargers at state parks and other far-flung locales is a key facet of Rivian’s brand strategy: to position itself as an eco-friendly automaker for the outdoorsy type regardless of whether they own a Rivian vehicle. The waypoint chargers will be open to the public and accessible to all electric vehicle brands with a J1772 plug.
