Electrify America plans to ‘more than double’ its EV charger network by late 2025

Volkswagen Group has been making bold claims regarding electric vehicles on a regular basis ever since first announcing its ID family of dedicated EVs. Now with the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6 on sale (the latter only in China), not to mention Audi’s e-trons, Q4 e-trons and e-tron GT, and Porsche’s Taycan, the company’s goals start to look more realistic. One of the latest claims comes from Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, who said earlier this week that the carmaker’s EV push could more than double its market share in the US to 10 percent.