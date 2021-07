Last week all the residents in my house toggled around various TV networks to figure out which station had the best coverage of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity’s first fully-crewed space flight, launched from Spaceport America in Upham, a previously little-known locale in the Greater Truth or Consequences Metro Area. Sunday’s flight crew, which included Virgin CEO Sir Richard Branson, gained global attention for the Unity, Virgin Galactic, and Spaceport America. It also cemented first place in the commercial space race for Branson (who humbly noted when asked that being first didn’t matter. Well, no, not when you’re actually first, Sir Richard!).