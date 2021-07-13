Pye receives recognition for geography work
Yvette Pye, Ph.D., core professor in the Ed.D. in Leadership program, was recognized in February 2021 by The University of Florida as part of Black History Month for her contributions in the field of geography. Her research interests are Culturally Responsive Pedagogy, education consulting, traditional African education, youth development, and urban social geography. She is a published author, community advocate, and founder of both the Dream Big Institute and the Pye Foundation of Education and Literacy.newsroom.smumn.edu
