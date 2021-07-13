Cancel
Aerin Medical announces results of randomized controlled trial supporting VivAer® for treatment of nasal airway obstruction with nasal valve collapse

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunnyvale, Calif. - July 13, 2021 - Aerin Medical Inc., a company dedicated to providing Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians non-invasive solutions for the treatment of chronic nasal airway conditions, today announced that the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology has published three-month results online from the VATRAC trial, confirming the safety and efficacy of VivAer® for the treatment of nasal airway obstruction (NAO) caused by nasal valve collapse (NVC). In the study, those treated with VivAer showed significant improvement in nasal obstruction symptoms compared to the control group. This is the first randomized controlled trial of a non-invasive, radiofrequency treatment of NVC.

