President Crutcher to reflect on leadership amid challenges in virtual forum
President Ronald A. Crutcher will offer insights on leadership in challenging times, during a live virtual forum hosted Monday by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Chronicle reporter Katie Mangan will talk with Crutcher about the intersections of music, leading a university, and some lessons he's learned as he prepares to step down as Richmond’s 10th president, a role he’s held since 2015. The interview is part of an ongoing leadership series the Chronicle offers.urnow.richmond.edu
