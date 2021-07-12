Terry Cole
Terry Cole, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, at Marion General Hospital following a battle with long-haul COVID-19 pneumonia. On October 1, 1948, Terry was born in Ashland, Ohio, a son of Madeline (Strine) Cole and the late James W. Cole. He graduated from Ashland High School in the Class of 1966 and then took some classes at The Ohio State University. From there, he attended the Career Academy in Columbus to become a radio announcer.crawfordcountynow.com
