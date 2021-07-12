Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, OH

Terry Cole

By Snyder Funeral Homes
crawfordcountynow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Cole, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, at Marion General Hospital following a battle with long-haul COVID-19 pneumonia. On October 1, 1948, Terry was born in Ashland, Ohio, a son of Madeline (Strine) Cole and the late James W. Cole. He graduated from Ashland High School in the Class of 1966 and then took some classes at The Ohio State University. From there, he attended the Career Academy in Columbus to become a radio announcer.

crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Marion, OH
Obituaries
City
Ashland, OH
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Columbus, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Indians#Softball#The Ohio State University#Marion General Hospital#Ashland High School#The Career Academy#Mctc#The Marion Rotary Club#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Snyderfuneralhomes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy