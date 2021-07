It is, by far, the best series of articles I've seen anywhere on EVs. 11 are evaluated and various aspects of EV technology are discussed. A 1,000 mile trip in each is discussed. (Times ranged from 16 to 33 hours.) They were tested for all sorts of useful information. Are they really environment friendly? (Depends on the size of the vehicle and how long you own it.) What is the real world distance on a trip at 70 mph? (Several Teslas get about 300 mile or more, - 20% if it's hot and -40% if it's freezing) Which cars recharge the fastest? (Tesla S LR Plus will add 100 miles of 70 mph driving in 11 minutes.) What car has the worst build quality and reliability? (Tesla) They named the Ford Mach-E the EV of the Year.