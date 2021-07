Bid way over list price? Ha! That’s just the beginning of the frenzy when you’re trying to buy a house in Northern Virginia right now. It was mid-December 2020 when Northern Virginia real estate agent Kate Herzig drove out to visit a house seller in Woodbridge. The home was scheduled to be officially listed on Zillow and ready for buyers on January 1, 2021. Herzig, of EXP Realty, wanted to take a look at the house and talk to its owner, Tony Seese, an IT guy working for a DC law firm, who had taken a few photos of the house that were being used for a prelisting notice on Zillow—prelisting being a sort of information-only listing just to see how much interest might be generated.