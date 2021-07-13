Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: John Mayer revisits soft rock with squishy results

By MARK KENNEDY
harrisondaily.com
 14 days ago

“Sob Rock,” John Mayer (Columbia Records) You can thank the pandemic for John Mayer's eighth studio album. He has said he wrote the songs to wrap listeners in the sonic comforter of soft rock. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Rock#Comforter#Columbia Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Pittsburgh, PAguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Melanie Meriney’s acoustic version of “Damn Good Story”

Nashville country artist Melanie Meriney grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with country and rock music being played in her household. She cites her musical influences as Shania Twain, Phil Vassar, Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, and Miranda Lambert. She was eventually drawn to Music City and received dual majors in English and songwriting eventually earning a Master’s degree in Education.
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Mayer Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his forthcoming eighth studio album ’Sob Rock’. He tells Apple Music why there’s “no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool”, approaching songwriting like a film director, how he defines writer’s block, why his albums are different thematically, limiting there album to 10 songs, and how humor informs the album. He also discusses his relationship with Shawn Mendes and why he’s “remarkable”.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

John Mayer Pines for a Girl, but Hankers Even Harder for the '80s, in 'Sob Rock': Album Review

John Mayer’s new album seems like the material of which Grammy nominations are made — but the question is, should it be up in a pop or comedy category? Not that “Sob Rock” is outrightly comic at its earnest songwriting core, but everything else about it provides at least a gentle nudge to the ribs, starting with the very overt slap to the knee that is the cover art and the funniest marketing campaign in recent music history. That campaign is really inextricable from the new record itself, a dare that invites you to enter the album already having laughed till you’ve cried, then stick around for a less ironic dab at the eyes.
MusicVulture

Man Overboard: John Mayer Equates New Yacht-Rock Album to ‘Shitposting’

What seemed like an earnest attempt at rebranding himself as a Gen-X yacht-rock prince turns out to be just a few choppy waves of deceit. John Mayer, days before the release of his newest album, Sob Rock, told Zane Lowe in a new interview that the inspiration behind it wasn’t to pay homage to the previous ’80s boys of summer but rather that he wanted to gravitate away from what he thought was “cool” in our post-pandemic world. “I went, Well, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. And in fact, I can make a record that’s in some way provocative, if not antagonizing. And then I did what I thought was going to be antagonizing, and this is the most important part of the conversation, I think, creatively,” Mayer explained. “For me, it was like, I want to get in trouble. I want someone to tell me this is shit. And I made a record that to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done: shitpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a shitpost.” Inhale your doobie smoke and read the rest:
MusicMiddletown Press

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on 'Sob Rock'

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.
San Francisco, CAkoit.com

Win Tickets: John Mayer

KOIT welcomes John Mayer – “Sob Rock Tour 2022”. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tickets On-Sale Friday, July 23 at 11am at livenation.com. Register below for your chance to win tickets to see John Mayer – “Sob Rock Tour 2022”. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules...
MusicMiddletown Press

John Mayer's 'Sob Rock': Deconstructing the Album's '80s-Inspired Visuals

The artwork and marketing campaign for John Mayer’s new album, “Sob Rock,” features the sort of imagery that pulls you in. That’s because its 1980s-inspired look spurs more questions than answers — is the music retro or just the visuals? Are you meant to laugh or groan? Is the homage related to a specific release from the past?
MusicMiddletown Press

See John Mayer Perform 'Sob Rock' Songs on 'Fallon'

John Mayer celebrated the arrival of his new album Sob Rock Thursday night with a visit to The Tonight Show, where the singer performed two tracks from his just-released LP. Performing virtually from a panoramic soundstage, Mayer and his band delivered the acoustic ballad “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” along with the Eighties-indebted single “Last Train Home.”
Musicpower953.com

John Mayer announces dates for Sob Rock Tour 2022

Get ready to Sob Rock with John Mayer. The singer has announced North American dates for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off February 17 in Albany, NY and running through April 28 in Chicago, IL. The trek will feature stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden, as well as two shows at The Forum in Inglewood, CA.
Musiclionheartv.net

John Mayer releases retro-inspired new album, ‘Sob Rock’

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer John Mayer has finally released his eight studio album, Sob Rock via Columbia Records and Sony Music. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s The Search for Everything.
Musicaudacy.com

John Mayer shares tour dates in support of his latest album ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer is having himself a day as he not only dropped his eighth studio album Sob Rock, but also shared a slew of tour dates in support of the record. Sob Rock marks the first new solo album from John Mayer since his 2017 record The Search for Everything. Now, he’s getting set to take the album on the road and announced a lengthy 2022 tour kicking off on February 17 in Albany, New York.
Musicarcamax.com

Album reviews: John Mayer, Vince Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

(Columbia Records, ** 1/2) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-'80′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

John Mayer Drops New 80s-Tinged Album ‘Sob Rock’ in Tandem with 2022 Tour Plans

During the darkest days of the pandemic, John Mayer retreated into the comforting sounds of the 1980s. At 43, the guitar virtuoso who was raised on radio and MTV pored over the music that shaped his artistry from a young age. Today (July 16) via Columbia Records, Mayer shares Sob Rock. His eighth studio album captures the sonic signature of the era, marrying soft rock with shimmering synthetics.
MusicTechnician Online

“Sob Rock” a musical low point for John Mayer

Veteran singer-songwriter John Mayer released studio album No. 9 last weekend on July 16. Supported by singles “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and lead “Last Train Home,” “Sob Rock” is just 10 songs but spans 38 and a half minutes. Mayer’s come a long way in his...
Albany, NYNYS Music

Hearing Aide: John Mayer Releases ‘Sob Rock’, Kicks off 2022 Tour in Albany

John Mayer just released his new solo record Sob Rock, produced by Don Was and released on Columbia Records and Tapes. Mayer also announced a 2022 Sob Rock Tour starting at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY on February 17. This marks the fourth world tour he has started in the Capital Region of New York In 2015, he played his first Dead and Company Show there. In 2017, he started his Search for Everything Tour at the arena, and Mayer also started his last solo summer tour in Albany on July 16, 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy