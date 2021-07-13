Southwest Airlines (LUV) offers a summer sale with fares as low as $59 one-way
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched a summer sale offering fares as low as $59 one-way. Book today, July 13, 2021, through July 15, 2021, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel is valid Aug. 17, 2021, through Dec. 16, 2021. Customers can escape the heat this summer at one of the many destinations Southwest AirlinesÂ® has to offer.www.streetinsider.com
