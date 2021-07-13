Southwest Airlines (LUV) offers a summer sale with fares as low as $59 one-way

The Airline industry is rebounding rapidly on a solid vaccination drive and pent-up demand for travel. These factors, coupled with substantial federal aid, should allow the industry to make a stellar comeback. Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect the shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to rally more than 25%. So, let’s take a closer look at these names. The airlines' industry was one of the hardest-hit industries last year, as lockdowns and travel bans halted airline operations worldwide entirely for several months. However, with 69% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, travel restrictions are being eased, and the demand for airline services is rebounding.