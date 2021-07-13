Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

COMAU AND SIEMENS: PIONEERS FOR A NEW AND EASY-TO-USE ROBOT PROGRAMMING APPROACH

roboticstomorrow.com
 13 days ago

● Introducing the innovative Comau Next Generation Programming Platform ● With the Comau Next Generation Programming Platform and Siemens Simatic Robot Library, companies can easily program and run Comau robots using Siemens software and systems ● Eliminating the need for dedicated robot programming reduces costs, complexity and streamlines deployment ● Comau estimates time savings of up to 30% for programming and up to 40% for integration thanks to the universal language and re-usable programming codes.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Robotics#Mobile Robot#Siemens#Mobile Service Robots#Urdi#The Siemens Plc#Working#Siemens Virtual Plc#Comau For Robotics#Siemens Di#Stellantis
Related
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Automation instead of manual labor - THT assembly with robots

If wired components need to be plugged on circuit boards, the manual and complex THT method is used. The software solution from ArtiMinds Robotics supports companies in using robots for this demanding task. The SMT method, which is fully automated, is often used for the production of electronic components. However,...
roboticstomorrow.com

Universal Robots Takes ActiNav Next-Gen Machine Loading on Tour, Adds New Systems Integrators

The leading manufacturer of collaborative robots goes on tour this summer, showcasing its new solution for flexible machine loading at live events hosted by partners across the U.S. To further address demand, Universal Robots is adding four new ActiNav Solutions Providers to assist manufacturers in ActiNav deployments. Automating machine loading...
roboticstomorrow.com

JASCI Announces Autonomous Warehouse Technology to Power Robotics Globally

ALIDA© is a quantum leap in warehouse technology by managing staff and robots interactively to decrease dependency on labor while increasing speed, efficiency and accuracy. It smartly automates decisions by orchestrating tasks for staff and robots throughout the warehouse from inbound to outbound in real-time. JASCI Software, a recognized global...
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

MHS launches dedicated robotics division

Research and development spinoff expands advanced, market-ready robotics portfolio. (Mt. Washington, Ky.) July 13, 2021 — MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, launches a dedicated robotics division spun off from its research and development organization. Known as MHS Robotics, the group develops advanced technologies in-house and nurtures external relationships to deliver market-ready robotics solutions for e-commerce and parcel logistics facilities.
Economyhngn.com

Modernizing Manufacturing- How Technology Can Drive Innovation

Innovation is the mainstay of business success, and organizations that are quick to modernize gain a competitive advantage that takes them ahead. Even traditional domains like manufacturing have to adopt the latest technologies to enhance processes, address challenges, and boost productivity. It is even more crucial for this sector because legacy technologies, outdated processes, and poor visibility into the supply chain slow down growth. Everything boils down to implementing the right technologies that deliver real benefits without disrupting your budgets. Here are some ways technology can drive innovation for manufacturing companies.
Technologyplasticstoday.com

Handing Production to the Robots? It’s Getting Cheap and Easy

The pandemic increased the reasons for manufacturers to automate. In early COVID, manufacturers needed quick production shifts to meet the changing needs of customers. Then, social distancing required production with fewer workers. Now, the problem is the scarcity of workers willing to get back to work. The logical solution for each challenge is increased automation through robots.
aithority.com

Medtronic Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Cornerstone of New Robotics Program in Latin America

Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, announced the integration of the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system at Hospital Clinico de la Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS in Santiago, Chile, to support the teaching institution’s new robotic surgery program. UC CHRISTUS is the latest institution to join Medtronic’s Partners in Possibility Program, a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of the Hugo system patient registry.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Cytron Maker Pi RP2040 Review: Robots Made Easy

Cytron’s Maker Pi RP2040 is an ideal way to build moving projects using the RP2040 and CircuitPython. Microcontrollers, such as those powered Raspberry Pi’s RP2040, are ideal for robotics and projects that require simple and repeatable movement. Cytron is back for another bite of the cherry, or is that Raspberry, with the Cytron Maker Pi RP2040. This board provides a platform to build sensor-controlled projects such as line-following robots, temperature controlled fans and servo-powered robot arms. Sure, you could buy a Raspberry Pi Pico and attach an add-on board like the Kitronik Pico Robotics board, but Cytron’s board has similar functions built in.
roboticstomorrow.com

Motion Controls Robotics Inc. is excited to share new end of line production solutions and software at the 2021 Converters Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With 113 exhibitors’ booths and more than 800 attendees, this should be an informative show for paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens manufacturers. MCRI has worked with companies in each of these industry segments to improve their production process through integration of automation and robotics. FREMONT, OH 7/13/2021 - The 2021...
roboticstomorrow.com

Best PC for Smart Warehousing and Logistics – How to Choose

Why the sudden drive to improve warehousing and logistics processes? There has been a focus on smart warehousing and logistics with the rise of ecommerce. It has been growing steadily over the past 5 years by about 19% a year. Then the pandemic accelerated ecommerce growth by over 30%. Consumers avoided stores and opted for online shopping amid safety concerns. This rapid growth has businesses scrambling to improve their warehouse and logistics workflow.
Businessaithority.com

Iceotope Announces OEM Agreement With Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Provide Liquid Cooling At The Edge

New agreement delivers Iceotope’s liquid-cooled chassis with HPE ProLiant servers in any remote environment. Iceotope Technologies Ltd., a global leader in precision immersion cooling, announced an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer its liquid-cooled chassis with HPE ProLiant servers in its Ku:l Extreme Data Centre solution. The combined solution runs in enterprise data centers as well as at the extreme edge to enable reliable performance and efficiency while ensuring a high level of protection required for harsh edge environments.
Energy IndustryVentureBeat

Duke Energy used computer vision and robots to cut costs by $74M

Duke Energy’s AI journey began because the utility company had a business problem to solve, Duke Energy chief information officer Bonnie Titone told VentureBeat’s head of AI content strategy Hari Sivaraman at the Transform 2021 virtual conference on Thursday. Duke Energy was facing some significant challenges, such as the growing...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Safety in human-multi robot collaborative scenarios: a trajectory scaling approach

In this paper, a strategy to handle the human safety in a multi-robot scenario is devised. In the presented framework, it is foreseen that robots are in charge of performing any cooperative manipulation task which is parameterized by a proper task function. The devised architecture answers to the increasing demand of strict cooperation between humans and robots, since it equips a general multi-robot cell with the feature of making robots and human working together. The human safety is properly handled by defining a safety index which depends both on the relative position and velocity of the human operator and robots. Then, the multi-robot task trajectory is properly scaled in order to ensure that the human safety never falls below a given threshold which can be set in worst conditions according to a minimum allowed distance. Simulations results are presented in order to prove the effectiveness of the approach.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

The composable stack - InterSystems: The software consumption pendulum

This is a guest post for the Computer Weekly Developer Network written by Scott Gnau in his capacity as VP of data platforms at InterSystems – a company known for its software systems and technology for high-performance database management, rapid application development, integration and healthcare information systems. The software consumption...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Tibco Software For Sale?

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is seeking to potentially sell Tibco Software for roughly $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reports. Tibco’s software portfolio spans analytics, data virtualization, master data management (MDM) and more. Tibco’s partner program spans ISV (independent software vendors) alliance partners, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), managed service/application service providers (MSPs and ASPs), master distributors, system integrators, VARs (value-added resellers, consulting partners, strategic territory sub-partner and global strategic partners.
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Design kit for touchscreen human-IoT interfaces

Adlink has teamed up with Candera to provide a way to create touchscreen user interfaces for IoT applications – demonstrating it with a 2D – 3D washing machine GUI (graphical user interface). The tools are Adlink’s Rockchip PX30 SoC based I-PI Smarc IoT prototyping platform and Candara’s CGI Studio. “Intuitive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy