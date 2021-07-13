COMAU AND SIEMENS: PIONEERS FOR A NEW AND EASY-TO-USE ROBOT PROGRAMMING APPROACH
● Introducing the innovative Comau Next Generation Programming Platform ● With the Comau Next Generation Programming Platform and Siemens Simatic Robot Library, companies can easily program and run Comau robots using Siemens software and systems ● Eliminating the need for dedicated robot programming reduces costs, complexity and streamlines deployment ● Comau estimates time savings of up to 30% for programming and up to 40% for integration thanks to the universal language and re-usable programming codes.www.roboticstomorrow.com
