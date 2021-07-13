COMAU AND SIEMENS: PIONEERS FOR A NEW AND EASY-TO-USE ROBOT PROGRAMMING APPROACH

In this paper, a strategy to handle the human safety in a multi-robot scenario is devised. In the presented framework, it is foreseen that robots are in charge of performing any cooperative manipulation task which is parameterized by a proper task function. The devised architecture answers to the increasing demand of strict cooperation between humans and robots, since it equips a general multi-robot cell with the feature of making robots and human working together. The human safety is properly handled by defining a safety index which depends both on the relative position and velocity of the human operator and robots. Then, the multi-robot task trajectory is properly scaled in order to ensure that the human safety never falls below a given threshold which can be set in worst conditions according to a minimum allowed distance. Simulations results are presented in order to prove the effectiveness of the approach.