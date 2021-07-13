Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

MSU-Northern hires Mike Van Diest as defensive coordinator

By 406mtsports.com
Missoulian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVRE — Carroll College legend Mike Van Diest has been hired by Montana State-Northern to be the Lights' defensive coordinator, MSUN announced Monday. "We are talking about a coach who is one of the greatest coaches in NAIA history," Lights head coach Andrew Rolin said in a press release. "He is a legend in the state and across the country. He is bringing his expertise not only defensively but as a head coach and as a leader of young men. I am excited to work with him and learn from him."

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
State
North Dakota State
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
Havre, MT
Football
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Havre, MT
Sports
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll College#Msu#American Football#Msu Northern#Montana State Northern#Msun#Naia#The University Of Mary#Frontier Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSNBC News

Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a requirement for all federal employees to get the Covid vaccine, he told reporters on Tuesday. "That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were." This comes on the heels of new...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy