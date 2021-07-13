Cancel
Fort Lee, NJ

FLPL's Fort Lee Saxophone Quartet Livestream

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Fort Lee Public Library this Sunday, July 18 at 2pm for a virtual concert with the Fort Lee Saxophone Quartet. A versatile woodwind group of Broadway musicians, they have performed in nursing homes, community centers, libraries, churches and concert halls throughout Bergen County and NYC over the past 20 years. Sunday’s concert will be a saxophone quartet playing a variety of styles of music, ranging from classical, jazz favorites, rags, Latin and light rock. It is perfect for all ages. Musicians are Christine MacDonnell on soprano sax, Mikki Ryan on alto sax, Erika Friedman on tenor sax, and Tessa Dolce on bari sax. Register at https://fortleelibrary.assabetinteractive.com/.../fort.../ to get updates on the performance. The Livestream can be viewed at https://youtu.be/jR2OYmD4UP4.

#Tenor Saxophone#Saxophone Quartet#Jazz#Soprano Sax#Alto Sax
