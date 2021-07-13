Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Top 35 Mexican Restaurants in Yakima to Visit this Summer

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's summertime and the eatin' is easy! I'm getting hungry just thinking about some enchiladas mole, chips with spicy salsa to-go, and some tostadas! Hey, friend, are you looking in Google for a list of all the Mexican restaurants in Yakima like me?. Maybe you can find a new Mexican...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 1

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
515
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Family Restaurant#Washington Ave#The Mexican#Food Drink#Blue Hills Restaurant#El Mirador Express#W Walnut St Lrb 509 Rrb#El Porton Restaurant#El Porton De Pepe#Mercedes Family#Tieton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

What the Holy Heck is Going on With Local Corn?

Hot on the heels of my recent article about Kallstrom Sweet Corn, I run into this debacle! We never did buy corn in Moses Lake because Kallstrom doesn't sell on the weekends, and we found some at Country Mercantile in Pasco. Of course, we peeled back the first couple of inches to see if the corn looked any good! Well, we didn't peel back far enough I guess. We bought a bag of 1 dozen ears, and every single one of them looked like this. Well, one of them didn't, but the colonels were unusually small and not flavorful at all. Believe it or not, we ate the corn in the photo above, and it was pretty good! If you can get past the looks of it all. I don't think the folks at Country Mercantile realize that some of their corn looks like this, or they wouldn't even sell it. Maybe I just got a bad bag, I don't know, but I Googled information on hot weather versus corn. I was thinking maybe those insanely hot temperatures we had may have messed up the crop. I found that corn is happy in warm weather ranging from 59 to 95 degrees. I guess corn does not like 116-118 degrees like we had. So far this summer we've had tremendous success finding excellent watermelons and cantaloupe, but we're striking out on corn (the first purchase was grocery store corn from Califonia). The mission will continue and remember to pull the husk back a little farther than I did!
AgriculturePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Have You Heard of Kallstrom Sweet Corn? It’s New to Me!

A couple of weeks ago we brought home some ears of corn from the grocery store and were sorely disappointed. During dinner, my wife and I both looked at each other and said I guess we'll just have to wait until the good local corn comes out. It's just like buying a watermelon in the grocery store before all of the watermelons from Pasco to Hermiston are ready here. Those that appear in the stores before out local produce is ready are shipped in from California or somewhere and just not as delicious! Then the other day I saw somebody post on Facebook that they just got some Kallstrom sweet corn and were so delighted. The comments on that post kind of baffled me because I'd never heard of Kallstrom sweet corn. Everybody was posting about how much they love it. I'm not new here, but what's this all about? Why am I late to the corn party? At first, I thought Kallstrom was a certain breed or crop of corn that has eluded me. But it turns out it's from Kallstrom Farms in Ephrata. The family there is famous for their sweet corn and I'm just now hearing about it? Some folks say the corn is so good that it 'makes butter taste better.'
Richland, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Moxee, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
PetsPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Buying a Permit and Other Yard Sale Pet Peeves in Tri-Cities

Why would anyone want to put on a yard sale? Putting on a yard sale isn't fun unless you're my wife, who said it would be fun. Well, for me - no part of it was fun. The preparation is daunting; you have to go through every room in the house - closets, drawers, attic, the garage, cabinets, the basement, and the shed if you have one and look for anything you haven't used or don't want anymore and move it to the pricing area, which in our case was the garage.
Washington StatePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

I Love Eating Dick’s, But THIS is the Best Burger in Washington State

Nearly every Spokane native will tell you this is the best fast-food burger in town. My family took an impromptu day trip to Spokane. We had just bought a new car and had been wanting to go on a nice road trip. In the days leading up to our adventure, we made a list of things we wanted to do while we were in town. Being a burger fan, I was adamant we save some time (and room) for a stop at Dick's Hamburgers. I had always enjoyed my experience there and not having one in Tri-Cities made a visit to Dick's a no-brainer for me.

Comments / 1

Community Policy