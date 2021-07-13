Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Blood test can track the evolution of coronavirus infection

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish National Research Council (CSIC) A blood test that quantifies the protein ACE2, the cellular protein which allows entry of the coronavirus into cells, as well as ACE2 fragments, produced as a result of interaction with the virus, could be a simple and effective method for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study led by Javier Sáez-Valero, from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute in Alicante, published in FASEB Journal.

