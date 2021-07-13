Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Experts address the challenges of health disparity in the care of patients with cerebral palsy

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmsterdam, July 13, 2021 - Cerebral palsy (CP) is one of the most common developmental movement disorders in children. It is associated with complex healthcare needs and impacts development and function. In this special issue of the Journal of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine: An Interdisciplinary Approach Throughout the Lifespan (JPRM), experts review disparities of care and limitations of access and provide practical recommendations and insights to help resolve these issues.

