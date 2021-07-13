This Seattle Mom Was Shamed on Her Flight for Disposing a Dirty Diaper

When Farah Naz Khan got up to change her daughter’s diaper during a flight, she certainly wasn’t expecting the confrontation that arose shortly after. The mom, 34, was flying with her young daughter from Montana to Houston on Friday, July 9. During the flight, she got up to change her daughter’s diaper, and put the dirty diaper into a bag and threw it out in the bathroom garbage. But once she returned to her seat, she was humiliated and yelled at by a flight attendant for how she disposed of the diaper.