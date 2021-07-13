Cancel
This Seattle Mom Was Shamed on Her Flight for Disposing a Dirty Diaper

The Bump Blog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Farah Naz Khan got up to change her daughter’s diaper during a flight, she certainly wasn’t expecting the confrontation that arose shortly after. The mom, 34, was flying with her young daughter from Montana to Houston on Friday, July 9. During the flight, she got up to change her daughter’s diaper, and put the dirty diaper into a bag and threw it out in the bathroom garbage. But once she returned to her seat, she was humiliated and yelled at by a flight attendant for how she disposed of the diaper.

Mom Says She Was Threatened With “No Fly” List After Disposing Of Diaper On Plane

Traveling with children can be chaotic in even the best of circumstances. But for one Seattle mom, a dirty diaper quickly turned a domestic flight with her young toddler into a nightmare. Dr. Farah Naz Khan claims a flight attendant not only humiliated her after she disposed of her child’s dirty diaper in an airplane bathroom’s trash receptacle but also threatened to place her on a “no-fly” list for creating a supposed “biohazard.”
Woman Placed On No-Fly List After Leaving Child's Dirty Diaper In Plane Bathroom

A dirty diaper created a big issue for one mother during a flight from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston on Friday. Farah Naz Khan, a Seattle-based endocrinologist, said a Mesa Airlines male flight attendant humiliated her for trying to dispose of her daughter’s dirty diaper in a bathroom garbage bin. Not only that, the same flight attendant included her name on a no-fly list because of the dirty diaper— citing a biohazard.
Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Passengers told to prepare for a crash landing: the harrowing experience from AA flight 2775

Passengers on route to Seattle from Charlotte found themselves terrified after being informed by flight crew to prepare for crash landing after losing an engine on takeoff. The Sunday morning flight was barely off the ground when the plane apparently lost an engine. Passengers onboard reported hearing a large boom as the plane lifted off only to have the plane feel pitch. One passenger said it felt like the wheels had touched the ground again, in comments made to a Seattle area newspaper.

