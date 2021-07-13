Lynchburg Police search for Lowe’s thieves
Lynchburg Police are looking for three people who stole items from the Timberlake Lowes last month. It happened June 24th at 9:12 p.m.. Security footage captured two men and a woman stealing several items from Lowes and loading them into a silver Lexus hatchback. Suspect’s Pictures are at WLNI.com. The main suspect is a white male with shorter brown hair wearing a dark baseball cap, blue facemask, black jacket, khaki-colored pants, and brown shoes.wlni.com
