Cars

Tour Edge unveils new “Straight from the Tour Van” Exotics Pro 721 Series

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTour Edge has today introduced their new limited-edition Exotics Pro 721 Series: the Pro 721 Driver, Pro 721 Fairway and Pro 721 Hybrid. The clubs are limited to just 1000 of each as part of the company’s special small-batch “Straight from the Tour Van” series. The new limited Pro 721...

www.golfwrx.com

Phil Mickelson
News Break
Cars
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tour Edge Exotics Pro 721 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids

In February, Tour Edge announced the release of two new families of clubs, the Exotics E721 and Exotics C721 woods and irons. The Exotics E721 clubs are max-game-improvement offerings designed to deliver the most distance and forgiveness possible to golfers who struggle to generate clubhead speed. The Exotics C721 clubs are game-improvement clubs for mid-handicap golfers who love the looks of better-player gear but still need more distance and forgiveness.
Retailcalgolfnews.com

Tour Edge Exotics Pro 721 Woods

The limited-edition Tour Edge Exotics Pro 721 driver, fairways and hybrids have been announced and they share many design features with the regular 721 models. However, with smaller heads and the CG close to face for low ball spin they are targeted for play by players with high swing speeds.
GolfGolfWRX

Club Junkie: Back from vacation! Nikon Coolshot 50i and Tour Edge C721 irons review!

I was off last week and didn’t get a show recorded, I am sorry for that. But back this week with some club tinkering and course play talk. Then I review the new Nikon Coolshot 50i laser rangefinder. I started to really miss the red LCD display, just so easy to read. Tour Edge’s Exotics C721 irons are super forgiving and really long, but have such a soft feel and sound to them. The 4-iron has crept into my bag quietly as well.
GolfGolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best putter of 2021

What is the best putter in 2021? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their GolfWRXers views on the best putter of 2021. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of passionate...
SportsGolfWRX

Callaway Chrome Soft: Building a better golf ball

“Changing a tire on a bus while it’s moving.” That’s how Callaway’s Norm Smith, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Engineering, and Quality at Callaway describes the never-ending process of upgrading and improving operations while continuing to produce golf balls and equipment to satisfy current demand — which, for Callaway, like the rest of the golf equipment world, is at record highs.
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/14/21): Cobra forged Tec copper irons

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson offers support to struggling pro on Twitter

From the outside looking in, PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray has an enviable life. He travels the world playing golf for a living, has a win on his resume (the 2017 Barbasol Championship), and has amassed over $3.68 million in earnings. But things are not always what they seem. On...
Pittsburgh, PAGolfWRX

What GolfWRXers are saying about TaylorMade’s new 300 Mini Driver

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. MaineMariner: “I just got back from a TaylorMade wood fitting here in Pittsburgh. To be honest, I was mostly interested in getting some data on an outdoor Trackman setup because I hate hitting indoors into a screen. But I did really want to try out the Mini. Well, I was really not planning this, but I walked out $400 lighter. I can post some data later, but I was longer and straighter with the 300 Mini than I was with my current Epic Flash driver. I was straight smoking the ball, over and over and over again. For a mid handicapper, I was astonished at how well I was hitting the ball. Also, it sounds fantastic, which doesn’t hurt.”
GolfJanesville Gazette

Cameron Champ wins 3M Open for third PGA Tour victory

When it was over Sunday and he finished TPC Twin Cities' demanding 18th hole with a winning tap-in par, a 26-year-old seeking maturity and balance on tour pumped his fist, hugged his caddie, applauded fans and hid his face with his cap before he tossed a ball to a spectator on his way out.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson just learned the hard way that you should never talk trash about outdriving Bryson DeChambeau

Love him or just barely tolerate him, there’s simply no debate: Phil Mickelson is the best talker in golf history. He's honed his jabber into a spear capable of piercing even the thickest emotional armor over the years, but if you talk a lot, eventually you’re going to have to eat your words. Phil learned that the hard way on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Delta Dental Pro-Am, where he could be heard jawing at Bryson DeChambeau about outdriving him. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Situation

Phil Mickelson was not happy with the city of Detroit earlier this week. The star golfer, who is a couple of weeks removed from his win at the PGA Championship, threatened to never return to the city of Detroit, which is hosting this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson was upset...
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler voices displeasure on British Open protocols

After missing two of the past three majors, Rickie Fowler will be in the field for the 149th Open Championship that begins in eight days. But like a growing number of players, Fowler doesn’t sound ecstatic about the framework in place to compete for the claret jug. Last month the...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says Ryder Cup pairing with Brooks Koepka would be "FUNNY"

Bryson DeChambeau has welcomed the opportunity of being paired with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup this September. DeChambeau made his feelings known during his pre-Open Championship press conference at Royal St George's today, just a couple of hours after Brooks Koepka explained there was little chance of them being paired together by United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

