Boeing cut production on its 787 airliner because the assembly of its fuselage goes against Federal Aviation Administration standards, the Chicago company announced Tuesday. CEO David Calhoun said last month that the company hoped to deliver nearly all of the 100 available 787 planes, dubbed the Dreamliner, to airlines customers by the end of the year. Now, however, he anticipates to deliver less than half of its inventory as the company races to fix the production errors.