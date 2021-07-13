Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Inside Grunin Center's 2021 Fall Lineup

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College has announced its fall lineup of top-notch events, most of which will be presented in person, beginning in September. Mike Veny, Sept. 20, 12:30 p.m., Blauvelt Speaker Series, virtual event, free, advanced registration...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

218
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Entertainment
Toms River, NJ
Entertainment
County
Ocean County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric O'neill
Person
Anna Deavere Smith
Person
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Person
Jay Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Rock And Roll#Main Stage#Assisted Living#Sentimental Journey Band#Prima Studio Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Belmar, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

90.5 Songwriters on the Beach Returns to Belmar in August

(BELMAR, NJ) -- 90.5 The Night's Songwriters On The Beach returns to Belmar with shows each Thursday night in August. Artists scheduled to perform include Fantastic Cat, Cranston Dean Band, Tash Neal, and Overcoats. All shows will take place at the Silver Lake Park Gazebo, Ocean Avenue (between 5th and 6th Avenues, near the Taylor Pavilion) in Belmar. All shows will start at 7:00pm and are free and open to the public.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

PODCAST: RENT’S Adam Pascal Takes the Show on the Road

Adam Pascal was a rock ‘n’ roll musician who had no theatrical credits when he landed the role of Roger in RENT—a show that would garner him a Tony nomination and forever change the sound of Broadway. Now, Pascal shares his journey through the shows he’s performed along the way: Aida, Cabaret, Memphis, Chicago, and more. His solo acoustic concert, “So Far,” is coming to the Arthur Pryor Bandshell in Asbury Park on July 28 and BellWorks in Holmdel on July 29 as part of Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s Vogel Summer Concert Series.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

“A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” To Take Place July 31st

(UNION CITY, NJ) -- The Park Theatre will open its doors again for a free concert on Saturday, July 31. “A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” includes an open house, a re-opened Gallery at the Park, and a peek inside of the refurbishment project in process. The theatre and art gallery will open at 1:00pm, and the concert will begin at 2:00pm. Applicable NJ State COVID-related protocols will be followed and posted.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

The Feelies To Perform At White Eagle Hall on November 6th

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- White Eagle Hall presents The Feelies on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00pm. Formed in Haledon NJ in 1976, The Feelies released 4 albums- including their critically acclaimed and influential debut Crazy Rhythms, which was voted 49 in the top 100 albums of the 1980s by Rolling Stone magazine and chosen by Spin Magazine as 49 of the best alternative records of all time. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Dance Returns To NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is welcoming live, in-person dance back to its stage throughout 2021 beginning with a new production by the Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (ABC’s Dancing with the Stars). Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work. In addition, the New Jersey-based Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo. In December, NJPAC brings back its popular holiday shows: the traditional “Nutcracker” performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by the NJPAC audience favorite, urban twist on the famous ballet, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Live Nation To Offer $20 Tickets To Nearly 1,0000 Shows

(BEVERLY HILLS, CA) -- Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs To Release "Through The Smoke"

(BOZEMAN, MO) -- Bluegrass musicians are the real deal. They are instrumental virtuosos and high-lonesome vocal masters that create haunting musical moods with every stringed composition. Montana’s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, the five-member bluegrass ensemble with the soaring harmonies and the rapid-fire picking, bring modern authenticity to a revered genre.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Middletown Arts Center presents The July MAC Music Café Showcase on July 25

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center presents the MAC Music Café | Outdoor Edition, an afternoon of live music performed by top-notch musicians, on Sunday, July 25th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. The singer-songwriters showcase features local talent Shotgun Bill Anania, Jim Crawford, Audra Mariel and Fire in the Garden. The concert will take place outdoors, on the MAC’s tented patio. Please check their website for weather-related changes. All safety guidelines will be followed. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

NJ Artist John Quinn Releases First Children's Novel, "The Sea Pony"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Award-winning, New Jersey-based artist John Quinn has published his first children’s novel that brings equestrian history to life by weaving fascinating real-life events into a fantastical story about ponies illustrated by gorgeous watercolor paintings. The Sea Pony, which is intended for children ages 7-12, tells the exciting tale of a mystical species of horses experiencing adventures inspired by the unique ways ponies have been used by societies throughout the centuries.
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Vieness Piano Duo To Perform At Ocean Grove On July 15th

(OCEAN GROVE, NJ) -- The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will continue its popular “Summer Stars” classical series with a classical concert by the Vieness Piano Duo. The husband-and-wife duo (Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell) have enthralled audiences in their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire.
Garwood, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Sunglasses At Night 80s Party To Take Place July 21st at Crossroads

(GARWOOD, NJ) -- Stage Stars Productions and Crossroads presents "Sunglasses At Night" - an 80s party on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00pm. Dress in your best 80s costume and dance to a live performance of your favorite 80s tunes with artists from Stage Stars Productions featuring special guests Tommy Grasso (from Broadway's Rock of Ages) and Matt Vander Ende (from Broadway's Wicked).
Rock MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Enuff Z'Nuff Releases Vintage 80s Demos In New Box Set

(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- From the vault of bassist Chip Z'nuff and vocalist Donnie Vie comes this long buried treasure of early '80s demos that chronicle the very birth of melodic glam rockers Enuff Z'nuff. Never Enuff - Rarities & Demos, officially scheduled for release on August 27, features high-quality studio recordings consisting entirely of unreleased, original material written by Z'nuff and Vie as they honed their songcraft in the years leading up to their 1989 Atlantic Records self-titled debut album, which featured the massive hit singles “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle.”
Westfield, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

NJ Festival Orchestra presents New Beginnings PART 2

New Jersey Festival Orchestra is back with Part 2 of New Beginnings, the second in the series of NJFO’s made-for-television streaming specials set to restart the artistic engines with musical messages of hope, rebirth and enrichment. “New Beginnings is a film of brand new material representing NJFO’s renewal of activities...
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

West Windsor Arts presents "Across the Board: Garden State Watercolor Society"

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts Council presents “Across the Board: Garden State Watercolor Society” an in person and online exhibition of original fine art for sale from July 13 to August 27, 2021. The exhibit spaces will be at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, NJ, with gallery hours by appointment, and at the new Whole World Arts in MarketFair Shopping Center, 3535 US-1, Princeton, NJ. The current hours of operation for this new location are Wednesday-Friday, 3:00pm-6:00pm and Saturday 1:00pm-4:00pm.
Cranford, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "La Casita Feliz"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- For 14 months the lights were dark at performance venues across New Jersey due to safety precautions throughout the pandemic. So, it was with great excitement that CDC Theatre in Cranford threw open its doors and presented LIVE Theatre again with its recent successful production of A Doll’s House – Part 2 in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy