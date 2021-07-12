Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abington Township, PA

Police news

By MediaNews Group
Montgomery News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARMED ROBBERY -- On July 13 at 3:30 a.m., the Wawa located at 816 Old York Road, Abington was robbed by three black males armed with handguns, according to a press release from Abington police. After robbing the store, the men fled the area. There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the community. This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at.

www.montgomerynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Glenside, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Roslyn, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Warrington Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
Abington Township, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Hashish#Detective Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy