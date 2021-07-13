Proving citizenship

I remember the summer of 1971. My proudest day was when I took my birth certificate to the elections office and registered to vote. It was that year that 18-year-olds received their draft numbers and the right to vote. If your draft number came up, you were conscripted into the military. Congress decided that because this reality meant life or death to some, we should be able to have a voice. I’ve never missed an election since then. I knew it was my civic duty.