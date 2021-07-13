City Manager recognized for regional leadership

The Overland Park City Council celebrated City Manager Bill Ebel‘s contributions to the Kansas City region during last night’s City Council meeting.

The Mid-America Regional Council presented Ebel with its Regional Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the region.

Ebel, along with Lee’s Summit, Mo. City Manager Steve Arbo, who also received a leadership award, chairs the Regional Homeland Security Committee. The committee brings together an extensive network of police and fire departments, medical and public health professionals, private businesses and other individuals and organizations to help the entire Kansas City metropolitan area prepare and recover from major incidents including terrorism, natural disasters and pandemics.

“Bill, I think, exemplifies the very best of what Overland Park brings to the regional conversation,” said David Warm, executive director of the Mid-America Regional Council. “He brings tons of skill and acumen to his work, a lot of strategy, a lot of patience and a lot of plain good administrative common sense, and it’s made a huge huge difference for this metropolitan area.”

The Regional Leadership Award recognizes those who advocate for the entire region to address challenges, apply innovative solutions and achieve and improved quality of life and equitable opportunity for all people living in the area. The Mid-America Regional Council also recognized Ebel at its June 11 regional assembly.

Bill Ebel has been Overland Park’s City Manager since 2011. He serves on several other community boards and commissions, including the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and University Of Missouri-Kansas City Department Of Public Affairs Advisory Board.