Mandan, ND

Mandan Family Helping Kids Grow – “This Is My Dream Job”

By Bromo
US 103.3
 16 days ago
One of the things I love so much about my job is meeting new people...AND animals too! Yesterday 96-5 The Fox and I were out at Elk Ridge Park and what a beautiful day. Families were enjoying the weather and stopping by to visit the H.I.P.P Kids Therapy booth. You should have seen the huge smiles and eyes wide open from the children who stopped by to pet some baby goats and a pig. Brittany Schock and her sisters Brenna and Bailey, accompanied by her husband Wyatt Mack made so many people happy - and that's what they do best! H.I.P.P Kids Therapy's goal is to enrich the quality of life for children, enabling them to grow and achieve their highest functional, behavioral, social, and developmental potential. This is their 5th year, and you can reach them at 701-220-9310. Here is their website for you to check out -hippkidstherapy. I love what H.I.P.P is short for - Horses Inspiring People's Potential - Perfect!

