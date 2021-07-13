Calling All Couch Potatoes: This Finger Wrap Can Let You Power Electronics While You Sleep

Give your youngster a magical mirror that teleports them into the world of shapes, colors, math, science, and never-ending reruns of “Paw Patrol.” Don’t be afraid of screens. Today’s best tablets for kids are designed to be user-friendly, parent-friendly, durable, and safe. An affordable children’s tablet is not a distraction from the real world but a friendly learning center that helps kids adapt to, and navigate through, the modern world. The best kids’ tablets are much more than busy boxes to entertain kids on road trips. And the best tablets for seven to 10-year-olds are more than rubber bricks that play Disney songs. These handheld touch screens are sophisticated, yet simple, tools for learning, playing, and…yes…keeping kids occupied at TGIFridays.