Review: John Mayer revisits soft rock with squishy results

By MARK KENNEDY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 14 days ago

“Sob Rock,” John Mayer (Columbia Records) You can thank the pandemic for John Mayer's eighth studio album. He has said he wrote the songs to wrap listeners in the sonic comforter of soft rock. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

John Mayer
#Soft Rock#Comforter#Columbia Records
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Mayer Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his forthcoming eighth studio album ’Sob Rock’. He tells Apple Music why there’s “no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool”, approaching songwriting like a film director, how he defines writer’s block, why his albums are different thematically, limiting there album to 10 songs, and how humor informs the album. He also discusses his relationship with Shawn Mendes and why he’s “remarkable”.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

John Mayer Pines for a Girl, but Hankers Even Harder for the '80s, in 'Sob Rock': Album Review

John Mayer’s new album seems like the material of which Grammy nominations are made — but the question is, should it be up in a pop or comedy category? Not that “Sob Rock” is outrightly comic at its earnest songwriting core, but everything else about it provides at least a gentle nudge to the ribs, starting with the very overt slap to the knee that is the cover art and the funniest marketing campaign in recent music history. That campaign is really inextricable from the new record itself, a dare that invites you to enter the album already having laughed till you’ve cried, then stick around for a less ironic dab at the eyes.
MusicVulture

Man Overboard: John Mayer Equates New Yacht-Rock Album to ‘Shitposting’

What seemed like an earnest attempt at rebranding himself as a Gen-X yacht-rock prince turns out to be just a few choppy waves of deceit. John Mayer, days before the release of his newest album, Sob Rock, told Zane Lowe in a new interview that the inspiration behind it wasn’t to pay homage to the previous ’80s boys of summer but rather that he wanted to gravitate away from what he thought was “cool” in our post-pandemic world. “I went, Well, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. And in fact, I can make a record that’s in some way provocative, if not antagonizing. And then I did what I thought was going to be antagonizing, and this is the most important part of the conversation, I think, creatively,” Mayer explained. “For me, it was like, I want to get in trouble. I want someone to tell me this is shit. And I made a record that to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done: shitpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a shitpost.” Inhale your doobie smoke and read the rest:
Musicpremierguitar.com

John Mayer Announces 2022 Tour Dates

John Mayer has announced concerts for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Musicaudacy.com

First Impression: John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’

The First Impression series is where we review new albums in just one take. Going track-by-track, we break down the entire project and rate it because we all know first impressions mean everything. John Mayer’s new album Sob Rock has been in the making for a long time. Figuratively and...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

John Mayer shares tour dates in support of his latest album ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer is having himself a day as he not only dropped his eighth studio album Sob Rock, but also shared a slew of tour dates in support of the record. Sob Rock marks the first new solo album from John Mayer since his 2017 record The Search for Everything. Now, he’s getting set to take the album on the road and announced a lengthy 2022 tour kicking off on February 17 in Albany, New York.
Musiclionheartv.net

John Mayer releases retro-inspired new album, ‘Sob Rock’

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer John Mayer has finally released his eight studio album, Sob Rock via Columbia Records and Sony Music. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s The Search for Everything.
MusicMiddletown Press

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on 'Sob Rock'

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.
Musicallaccess.com

John Mayer

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. John Mayer has just released his eighth studio album – and first solo effort since 2017 -- Sob Rock. The project was produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and it was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Mayer is a bit...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

See John Mayer Perform 'Sob Rock' Songs on 'Fallon'

John Mayer celebrated the arrival of his new album Sob Rock Thursday night with a visit to The Tonight Show, where the singer performed two tracks from his just-released LP. Performing virtually from a panoramic soundstage, Mayer and his band delivered the acoustic ballad “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” along with the Eighties-indebted single “Last Train Home.”
MusicTelegraph

John Mayer channels 'Miami Vice' and 80s hair on his seductive new album Sob Rock

It’s back to the 1980s for the American heartthrob singer-songwriter John Mayer. Indeed, the cool blue and pretty-in-pink album cover so convincingly recreates the graphic style of that decade, I wouldn’t be surprised to discover a dog-eared copy in my record collection with a fading HMV sticker. The 43-year-old guitar slinger looks like he’s borrowed his wardrobe from Miami Vice and hair spray from Richard Marx.
Musichypebeast.com

John Mayer Gets Nostalgic on 'Sob Rock'

Four years since the release of The Search For Everything, John Mayer has returned with his eighth studio album, Sob Rock. The new 10-track project sees the lauded guitarist get nostalgic channeling the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s. Despite turning back the clock with his latest sonic arrangements, the album still features Mayer’s signature emotive lyricism and penchant for pop melodies. Aside from the retro-fueled tracks like “New Light,” heavier moments come through on romantic ballads like “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” and “Why You No Love Me.” Continuing to share his honest outlook on love with “Last Train Home” and “Why You No Love Me.”
Albany, NYNYS Music

Hearing Aide: John Mayer Releases ‘Sob Rock’, Kicks off 2022 Tour in Albany

John Mayer just released his new solo record Sob Rock, produced by Don Was and released on Columbia Records and Tapes. Mayer also announced a 2022 Sob Rock Tour starting at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY on February 17. This marks the fourth world tour he has started in the Capital Region of New York In 2015, he played his first Dead and Company Show there. In 2017, he started his Search for Everything Tour at the arena, and Mayer also started his last solo summer tour in Albany on July 16, 2019.

